Introducing ‘The Buzz with Joe D.’ – a new high school sports show from The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday, April 20, will launch a weekly high school sports livestream show on sacbee.com called “The Buzz with Joe D.” – a program I will host for our subscribers.

I have been on The Bee high school sports beat since 1989 – yes, that’s pre-Internet – and it’s still the best gig in town. I remain loyal to regional coverage because the storylines are never-ending and I enjoy it for the same reasons you do: the competition, the towns that gear up for games and the season.

With sports back, what better time than now to seize this momentum and up our game to match your interests?

We will have fun with this show and you will learn more about the athletes, those coaching them and the schools they call home. Our segments will take you to their locker rooms and their courts or fields. Our show will expand our coverage and show appreciation to followers who have stepped up in large numbers in recent weeks to subscribe.

“The Buzz” will broadcast at noon and feature a weekly “reveal” of team or player rankings, or leading candidates for Players of the Year. We will provide news and notes, game recaps, analysis and interviews with student-athletes and coaches to go with the terrific photography and video elements from our staff.

So why is the show for our subscribers only? Consider it our thanks to all of you who so generously support the work we do.

A subscription to The Bee gets you the best coverage of high school sports in the Sacramento region. That means unique player, coach and team profiles, team and player rankings, news, notes and game coverage, and All-Metro packages to go with photo galleries and video elements.

The more people who subscribe, the more are telling us, “More, please!” We have more people covering more events than we have in years – because there is demand for it.

Let us know if there’s a student-athlete or coach or program worth a mention – people doing amazing things – by emailing jdavidson@sacbee.com.

And thank you for your support.