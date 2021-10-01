Bee’s Best: Mira Loma’s Jayla Pride wins the girls’ Prep of the Week voting

Mira Loma School senior Jayla Pride won this week’s vote for The Bee’s girls’ prep of the week.

Pride had 43 kills and 25 digs in games against Casa Roble and Woodland. The poll got a total of over 122,00 votes. She won the poll with 32% of the total vote.

“Jayla Pride is the epitome of what you want to coach in an athlete,” Mira Loma volleyball coach Devin Elmore said. “Her work ethic, dedication to her craft, and love for the game is unmatched. Her Parents Jamie and Angela, have done a phenomenal job supporting her and raising her to not only be a phenomenal volleyball player, but an amazing human being as well. It has been a pleasure coaching her for these last three years, and she will be greatly missed when she graduates!”