Why a winless, scoreless team tops The Bee’s Top 20 high school football rankings

We’re still trying to get used to the term “Week Zero.”
That’s what the season opener is referred to in California for high school football, but zero has no value.
In this case, it does.
Schools have 11 weeks to play 10 games. The majority started Friday — and they all mean something. It starts at the top as we break down the first games.
Folsom is seething since it came up with zero points, but the defense recorded a five-star effort in a 14-0 loss at national powerhouse De La Salle, allowing the Spartans to extend their 27-year unbeaten streak to 291 against Northern California competition. De La Salle this decade is now 8-0 against some of the area’s best programs (Folsom, Del Oro, Granite Bay, Jesuit).
Keep in mind that our rankings are not standings. We factor in strength of schedule, and that’s why Folsom remains atop the list. A closer peek:
The Sacramento Bee’s Top 20
1. Folsom (0-1) — The Bulldogs had five turnovers, including four in the first half, and they allowed five sacks in being shut out for the first time since 2004. Folsom’s blue-chip guys fared just fine against the blue-chip studs for De La Salle, including Elijhah Badger and brothers Daniyel and Joe Ngata in some epic collision plays. Folsom’s mistakes are correctable. Up next: vs. Jesuit.
2. Jesuit (0-0) — Marauders coaches studied the Folsom-De La Salle game as they had a bye, and Jesuit fared quite well against De La Salle in a scrimmage. What’s it mean? Nothing, except it should be a great showdown against Folsom. Up next: at Folsom.
3. Oak Ridge (1-0) — The Trojans blasted a good Lincoln team 56-20 as grinders such as Avant Jacobs and Sawyer Merrill had big moments. Up next: vs. Vacaville.
4. Del Oro (1-0) — Carson Jarratt had himself a game, and Dawson Hurst has had himself a career. Jarratt tossed four of his five first-half touchdowns to Hurst in a 49-27 win over Amador Valley. Up next: at Oak Grove-San Jose.
5. Placer (1-0) — The Hillmen feature a fullback with a name that fits: Hans Grassman, who had four rushing scores. Brad Bishop and Michael Stuck also played big in a 48-21 opening win over Pleasant Grove. Up next: vs. Whitney.
6. Inderkum (1-0) — The Tigers rolled Elk Grove for the second successive season, this time 37-13 as Javi Daniels scored twice and the defense played strong. Up next: American Canyon.
7. Monterey Trail (1-0) — The Mustangs belted rival Sheldon 41-6 behind leaders Jehiel Budgett, Marcus Jones and Zach Larrier. Jones had 14 tackles. Up next: at San Ramon Valley.
8. Antelope (1-0) — A game ball, please, to Ben Moreno, whose field goal as time ran out pushed the Titans past Rocklin 24-22. It was his first football game. Up next: at Lincoln.
9. Grant (1-0) — The Pacers showed some of that old swagger as Xavier Johnson hit Tyler Bohannon for three touchdowns, and Paris Warren Jr. raced 98 yards for a kickoff score to beat Davis 59-28. Up next: vs. Central, the top-ranked team by The Fresno Bee and preseason ranked No. 13 in the state by Cal-Hi Sports.
10. Capital Christian (1-0) — The Cougars scored 40 unanswered points at Cosumnes Oaks and recorded the program’s first win against a Division I school, 47-39. D’Marcus Ross is the boss. Up next: vs. Patterson.
11. Granite Bay (0-1) — The Grizzlies are smarting from a 9-3 loss to Monte Vista, allowing no offensive points, though the defense was again stout. The Grizzlies always respond. Up next: at Damonte Ranch-Reno.
12. Rocklin (0-1) — The Thunder were hurting before a last-play loss to Antelope 24-22 as versatile star Charlie McBride is sidelined for the season with a foot injury. Up next: at Franklin.
13. Sheldon (0-1) — The Huskies were overwhelmed by Monterey Trail 41-6 but are a better team than what the score shows. Up next: vs. Burbank, meaning another test of speed.
14. Sacramento (0-1) — The Dragons lost their cool on campus earlier in the week when six players got into a fight, and none played in the 14-12 loss at Rancho Cotate. Live and learn, young men. Up next: at Chico.
15. River Valley (1-0) — Rex Baker, Johnny Murguia, Evan Strickland and Niko Tejada each scored touchdowns to avenge a loss to Woodland last season. Up next: at River City.
16. Elk Grove (0-1) — The Thundering Herd faltered against run-heavy Inderkum again, and can again do something about it: improve. Up next: A whopper, at powerhouse Serra-San Mateo.
17. Christian Brothers (1-0) — The Falcons rallied to beat Burbank 21-20 as Andrew Dettling found Luke Jones for two touchdowns, and then Freddie Fiske sealed it with a late pick. Up next: at Pleasant Grove.
18. Bear River (1-0) — Look who’s calling plays again after 12 seasons: Terry Logue, who has masterfully called the defense of late as co-coach with Scott Savoie. The Bruins belted South Tahoe 50-3. Up next: vs. El Dorado.
19. Casa Roble (1-0) — The Rams rolled rival Bella Vista 53-26 to kickoff a season of high hopes. Up next: vs. Rio Americano at Del Campo.
20. Franklin (1-0) — Welcome aboard the fun bus, coach Evan Boylan, the impressive first-year coach who won his opener 38-23 over McNair. Up next: vs. storied Rocklin.
Bubble teams: Yuba City (1-0), Burbank (0-1), Vista del Lago (1-0), Oakmont (1-0), Colfax (1-0), Lincoln (0-1), Cordova (0-1), Whitney (0-0), Center (1-0), Bradshaw Christian (1-0).
This week’s schedule
Kickoffs between 7-7:30 p.m. Friday, unless noted
Top 20
No. 2 Jesuit at No. 1 Folsom
Vacaville at No. 3 Oak Ridge
No. 4 Del Oro vs. Oak Grove
Whitney at No. 5 Placer
No. 6 Inderkum at American Canyon
No. 7 Monterey Trail at San Ramon Valley
Lincoln at No. 8 Antelop
No. 9 Grant at Central-Fresno
Patterson at No. 10 Capital Christian
No. 11 Granite Bay at Damonte Ranch
No. 12 Rocklin at No. 20 Franklin
Burbank at No. 13 Sheldon
No. 14 Sacramento at Chico
No. 15 River Valley at River City
No. 16 Elk Grove at Serra (Saturday, 1 p.m.)
No. 17 Christian Brothers vs. Pleasant Grove
El Dorado at No. 18 Bear River
No. 20 Casa Roble vs. Rio Americano at Del Campo
Other games
Cordova at Davis
Cosumnes Oaks at McNair
Durham at Bradshaw Christian
Woodcreek at Kennedy
Esparto at Foresthill
Galt at Fortuna
El Camino at Bella Vista
Liberty Ranch at Center
Laguna Creek at Natomas
Lindhurst at Highlands
Mesa Verde at Golden Sierra
Oakmont at Roseville
Pioneer at Rio Linda
Riverbank at Delta
San Juan vs. Florin at Monterey Trail
Union Mine at Argonaut
Valley at Chavez
Vista del Lago at Ponderosa
Western Sierra vs. Johnson
Maxwell at Woodland Christian
Yuba City at Pleasant Valley
Colfax at Woodland
Spanish Springs at Nevada Union
Valley Christian at Incline
Wheatland at Marysville
Winters at Dixon
