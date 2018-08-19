Why a winless, scoreless team tops The Bee’s Top 20 high school football rankings

‘Not the end of the season’: Highlights from Folsom’s opener against De La Salle

Turnovers cost the Folsom Bulldogs in their season opener against De La Salle, suffering a 14-0 loss Friday night, Aug. 18, 2018.
August 19, 2018 08:58 PM

We’re still trying to get used to the term “Week Zero.”

That’s what the season opener is referred to in California for high school football, but zero has no value.

In this case, it does.

Schools have 11 weeks to play 10 games. The majority started Friday — and they all mean something. It starts at the top as we break down the first games.

Folsom is seething since it came up with zero points, but the defense recorded a five-star effort in a 14-0 loss at national powerhouse De La Salle, allowing the Spartans to extend their 27-year unbeaten streak to 291 against Northern California competition. De La Salle this decade is now 8-0 against some of the area’s best programs (Folsom, Del Oro, Granite Bay, Jesuit).

Keep in mind that our rankings are not standings. We factor in strength of schedule, and that’s why Folsom remains atop the list. A closer peek:

The Sacramento Bee’s Top 20

1. Folsom (0-1) — The Bulldogs had five turnovers, including four in the first half, and they allowed five sacks in being shut out for the first time since 2004. Folsom’s blue-chip guys fared just fine against the blue-chip studs for De La Salle, including Elijhah Badger and brothers Daniyel and Joe Ngata in some epic collision plays. Folsom’s mistakes are correctable. Up next: vs. Jesuit.

2. Jesuit (0-0) — Marauders coaches studied the Folsom-De La Salle game as they had a bye, and Jesuit fared quite well against De La Salle in a scrimmage. What’s it mean? Nothing, except it should be a great showdown against Folsom. Up next: at Folsom.

3. Oak Ridge (1-0) — The Trojans blasted a good Lincoln team 56-20 as grinders such as Avant Jacobs and Sawyer Merrill had big moments. Up next: vs. Vacaville.

4. Del Oro (1-0) — Carson Jarratt had himself a game, and Dawson Hurst has had himself a career. Jarratt tossed four of his five first-half touchdowns to Hurst in a 49-27 win over Amador Valley. Up next: at Oak Grove-San Jose.

5. Placer (1-0) — The Hillmen feature a fullback with a name that fits: Hans Grassman, who had four rushing scores. Brad Bishop and Michael Stuck also played big in a 48-21 opening win over Pleasant Grove. Up next: vs. Whitney.

6. Inderkum (1-0) — The Tigers rolled Elk Grove for the second successive season, this time 37-13 as Javi Daniels scored twice and the defense played strong. Up next: American Canyon.

7. Monterey Trail (1-0) — The Mustangs belted rival Sheldon 41-6 behind leaders Jehiel Budgett, Marcus Jones and Zach Larrier. Jones had 14 tackles. Up next: at San Ramon Valley.

8. Antelope (1-0) — A game ball, please, to Ben Moreno, whose field goal as time ran out pushed the Titans past Rocklin 24-22. It was his first football game. Up next: at Lincoln.

9. Grant (1-0) — The Pacers showed some of that old swagger as Xavier Johnson hit Tyler Bohannon for three touchdowns, and Paris Warren Jr. raced 98 yards for a kickoff score to beat Davis 59-28. Up next: vs. Central, the top-ranked team by The Fresno Bee and preseason ranked No. 13 in the state by Cal-Hi Sports.

10. Capital Christian (1-0) — The Cougars scored 40 unanswered points at Cosumnes Oaks and recorded the program’s first win against a Division I school, 47-39. D’Marcus Ross is the boss. Up next: vs. Patterson.

11. Granite Bay (0-1) — The Grizzlies are smarting from a 9-3 loss to Monte Vista, allowing no offensive points, though the defense was again stout. The Grizzlies always respond. Up next: at Damonte Ranch-Reno.

12. Rocklin (0-1) — The Thunder were hurting before a last-play loss to Antelope 24-22 as versatile star Charlie McBride is sidelined for the season with a foot injury. Up next: at Franklin.

13. Sheldon (0-1) — The Huskies were overwhelmed by Monterey Trail 41-6 but are a better team than what the score shows. Up next: vs. Burbank, meaning another test of speed.

14. Sacramento (0-1) — The Dragons lost their cool on campus earlier in the week when six players got into a fight, and none played in the 14-12 loss at Rancho Cotate. Live and learn, young men. Up next: at Chico.

15. River Valley (1-0) — Rex Baker, Johnny Murguia, Evan Strickland and Niko Tejada each scored touchdowns to avenge a loss to Woodland last season. Up next: at River City.

16. Elk Grove (0-1) — The Thundering Herd faltered against run-heavy Inderkum again, and can again do something about it: improve. Up next: A whopper, at powerhouse Serra-San Mateo.

17. Christian Brothers (1-0) — The Falcons rallied to beat Burbank 21-20 as Andrew Dettling found Luke Jones for two touchdowns, and then Freddie Fiske sealed it with a late pick. Up next: at Pleasant Grove.

18. Bear River (1-0) — Look who’s calling plays again after 12 seasons: Terry Logue, who has masterfully called the defense of late as co-coach with Scott Savoie. The Bruins belted South Tahoe 50-3. Up next: vs. El Dorado.

19. Casa Roble (1-0) — The Rams rolled rival Bella Vista 53-26 to kickoff a season of high hopes. Up next: vs. Rio Americano at Del Campo.

20. Franklin (1-0) — Welcome aboard the fun bus, coach Evan Boylan, the impressive first-year coach who won his opener 38-23 over McNair. Up next: vs. storied Rocklin.

Bubble teams: Yuba City (1-0), Burbank (0-1), Vista del Lago (1-0), Oakmont (1-0), Colfax (1-0), Lincoln (0-1), Cordova (0-1), Whitney (0-0), Center (1-0), Bradshaw Christian (1-0).

Joe Davidson: 916-321-1280, @SacBee_JoeD. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

This week’s schedule

Kickoffs between 7-7:30 p.m. Friday, unless noted

Top 20

No. 2 Jesuit at No. 1 Folsom

Vacaville at No. 3 Oak Ridge

No. 4 Del Oro vs. Oak Grove

Whitney at No. 5 Placer

No. 6 Inderkum at American Canyon

No. 7 Monterey Trail at San Ramon Valley

Lincoln at No. 8 Antelop

No. 9 Grant at Central-Fresno

Patterson at No. 10 Capital Christian

No. 11 Granite Bay at Damonte Ranch

No. 12 Rocklin at No. 20 Franklin

Burbank at No. 13 Sheldon

No. 14 Sacramento at Chico

No. 15 River Valley at River City

No. 16 Elk Grove at Serra (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

No. 17 Christian Brothers vs. Pleasant Grove

El Dorado at No. 18 Bear River

No. 20 Casa Roble vs. Rio Americano at Del Campo

Other games

Cordova at Davis

Cosumnes Oaks at McNair

Durham at Bradshaw Christian

Woodcreek at Kennedy

Esparto at Foresthill

Galt at Fortuna

El Camino at Bella Vista

Liberty Ranch at Center

Laguna Creek at Natomas

Lindhurst at Highlands

Mesa Verde at Golden Sierra

Oakmont at Roseville

Pioneer at Rio Linda

Riverbank at Delta

San Juan vs. Florin at Monterey Trail

Union Mine at Argonaut

Valley at Chavez

Vista del Lago at Ponderosa

Western Sierra vs. Johnson

Maxwell at Woodland Christian

Yuba City at Pleasant Valley

Colfax at Woodland

Spanish Springs at Nevada Union

Valley Christian at Incline

Wheatland at Marysville

Winters at Dixon

