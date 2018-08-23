‘Not the end of the season’: Highlights from Folsom’s opener against De La Salle

Turnovers cost the Folsom Bulldogs in their season opener against De La Salle, suffering a 14-0 loss Friday night, Aug. 18, 2018.
By
Up Next
Turnovers cost the Folsom Bulldogs in their season opener against De La Salle, suffering a 14-0 loss Friday night, Aug. 18, 2018.
By
Joe Davidson

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

Joe Davidson

How Folsom football could start 0-2 (and other games to watch this week)

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

August 23, 2018 02:00 PM

Imagine the Folsom Bulldogs starting 0-2.

Unfathomable before the start of the high school football season, certainly, but realistic if the top-ranked Bulldogs don’t hold onto the ball against No. 2 Jesuit in this week’s top game.

Folsom lost 14-0 at national powerhouse De La Salle in Concord last week, buckling under five turnovers and the stout defense of the Spartans. The Bulldogs returned 15 starters from a 16-0 CIF State championship team that scored 770 points.

“If we don’t clean it up and play to our potential, we’ll be in trouble against Jesuit,” Folsom coach Kris Richardson said after the game. “But if we pick it up offensively and play defense like we did (against De La Salle), we could win another state championship.”

A closer look at five Friday games of note (all kickoffs between 7-7:30 p.m.):

Sacramento's best preps coverage? We're your end zone.

Joe Davidson is the authority on our vibrant high school sports scene, and he's running routes around the region to bring you compelling stories every day on the people, teams and issues that shape the seasons. Our coverage includes:
  • The only Top 20 rankings of the Sacramento area, updated weekly.
  • Breaking news on coaching changes, elite recruits and big games.
  • Live updates, polls, video highlights and photo galleries.
Your support makes our high school sports report possible. Take advantage of a 99-cents offer for your first month of access to The Sacramento Bee.

No. 2 Jesuit (0-0) at No. 1 Folsom (0-1) — Jesuit had a 10-game winning streak last season, sandwiched by losses to Folsom, including 27-14 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs. Kaiden Bennett had his coming out party for Folsom in the first meeting, completing 18 of 24 passes for 336 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. Bennett was not at his best against De La Salle, and he vows to up his game. Jesuit has the defensive strength and speed to apply a rush on Bennett, headed by national-recruit linebacker Laiatu Latu, and the Marauders have offensive balance with QB Hank Harvego and RB Isaiah Rutherford, who rushed for 103 yards against Folsom in the playoffs.

Vacaville (0-1) at No. 3 Oak Ridge (1-0) This is always an emotional game for Oak Ridge coach Eric Cavaliere, who played at Vacaville in the 1980s and tries to see as many old friends as he can before kickoff. Vacaville runs the wing-T with a bevy of backs and is coming off a 35-10 loss to NorCal-ranked Liberty of Brentwood. Oak Ridge rolled Lincoln 56-20 as Matt Jenner completed 21 of 24 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns, two to Sawyer Merrill.

No. 9 Grant (1-0) at Central (1-0) The Pacers will find out in a hurry how good they are as they visit the top-ranked team in the Central Section by The Fresno Bee. Trent Tompkins passed for 368 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 69 and a score for Central, which is coming off of a 35-7 win over Edison. Grant beat Davis 59-28 as Xavier Johnson passed for 337 yards and five touchdowns, and Paris Warren Jr. returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score.

No. 12 Rocklin (0-1) vs. No. 20 Franklin (1-0) Played at Cosumnes Oaks, this figures to be toss-up. Rocklin lost 24-22 on a last-play field goal to Antelope despite two touchdown passes from Cade Wyant to Liam Maya. Franklin beat McNair of Stockton 38-23 as Brandon Rundgren passed for 296 yards and a touchdown and Josiah Allen rushed for 194 yards and three scores.

Winters (0-0) at Dixon (0-0) — These storied small-school programs have played for decades. Winters, 12-1 in 2014 and 9-3 in 2015, is led by baseball/football star Daniel Carrion. Seeking its 11th consecutive playoff berth, Dixon is led by RB Tyler Boston, who rushed for 1,188 yards and 11 touchdowns last season behind returning OL earth-mover Nate Peterson (6-foot-5, 305 pounds).

This week’s schedule

Kickoffs between 7-7:30 p.m. Friday, unless noted

Top 20

No. 2 Jesuit at No. 1 Folsom

Vacaville at No. 3 Oak Ridge

No. 4 Del Oro vs. Oak Grove

Whitney at No. 5 Placer

No. 6 Inderkum at American Canyon

No. 7 Monterey Trail at San Ramon Valley

Lincoln at No. 8 Antelope

No. 9 Grant at Central-Fresno

Patterson at No. 10 Capital Christian

No. 11 Granite Bay at Damonte Ranch

No. 12 Rocklin at No. 20 Franklin

Burbank at No. 13 Sheldon

No. 14 Sacramento at Chico

No. 15 River Valley at River City

No. 17 Christian Brothers vs. Pleasant Grove

El Dorado at No. 18 Bear River

No. 20 Casa Roble vs. Rio Americano at Del Campo

Other games

Cordova at Davis

Cosumnes Oaks at McNair

Durham at Bradshaw Christian

Woodcreek at Kennedy

Esparto at Foresthill

Fortuna at Galt

El Camino at Bella Vista

Liberty Ranch at Center

Laguna Creek at Natomas

Lindhurst at Highlands

Mesa Verde at Golden Sierra

Oakmont at Roseville

Pioneer at Rio Linda

Riverbank at Delta

San Juan vs. Florin at Monterey Trail

Union Mine at Argonaut

Valley at Chavez

Vista del Lago at Ponderosa

Western Sierra vs. Johnson

Maxwell at Woodland Christian

Yuba City at Pleasant Valley

Colfax at Woodland

Spanish Springs at Nevada Union

Valley Christian at Incline

Wheatland at Marysville

Winters at Dixon

  Comments  

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.