The high school football season is 3 weeks old. Here’s what we know (or think we know)

Three weeks into the high school football season, some things look clear:
▪ Folsom is still seething about its 14-0 opening-night loss at De La Salle, having unleashed on Jesuit 51-14 and Antelope 41-0.
▪ Del Oro and Oak Ridge have playmakers galore and are a combined 6-0. They target Folsom in the Sierra Foothill League’s championship chase.
▪ Jesuit is stumbling out of the gate again, but has the talent to make a run.
▪ Capital Christian is soaring and Grant is reeling.
▪ Placer is really good, never mind the division or school size.
▪ Inderkum is eager for a challenge. Any takers?
▪ Monterey Trail has some of the best offensive linemen in the region with a coach to match.
▪ Granite Bay saved its early season with an impressive win at Jesuit despite a rash of injuries.
Here’s this week’s Top 20. Again, keep in mind that our rankings are not standings. We factor in strength of schedule. Here’s a closer peek:
The Bee’s Top 20
With last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1. Folsom (1) 2-1 — Kaiden Bennett has found his groove again, helping the Bulldogs shred Jesuit and Antelope by large margins. He thanks his line and receivers.
2. Oak Ridge (2) 3-0 — The Trojans roar into their bye with Folsom looming with a strong win over Reed of Nevada as the defense allowed just 57 yards rushing.
3. Del Oro (3) 3-0 — Don’t kick it to the Rocket. Ok, do it, then. Johnny Guzman has made plays all over the field, especially electrifying special-teams returns to the house.
4. Placer (4) 3-0 — The Hillmen are thundering along with great line play and the powerful 1-2 running punch of Marshall Chapman and Hans Grassman. Long live the wing-T.
5. Inderkum (5) 3-0 — The Tigers have outscored three teams 148-19, including Elk Grove and Sacramento. They’re still warming up.
6. Monterey Trail (6) 3-0 — Helmets high for line leaders Noah Casarez, Daniel Ramirez, Anthony Thompson, Lathun Snipes and Exavier Malanca. The veer starts up front.
7. Capital Christian (8) 3-0 — The Cougars delivered a knockout blow on storied Grant, but it means nothing if the wins don’t continue.
8. Granite Bay (12) 1-2 — The Grizzlies managed nine points in two games then took it out on Jesuit for a 27-12 victory despite mounting injuries.
9. Jesuit (7) 0-2 — The Marauders are reeling a bit, but also lost their first two last season before going on a 10-game winning streak. Repeat?
10. Antelope (10) 2-1 — The Titans suddenly are scrambling to score. Great game brewing against Capital Christian.
11. Rocklin (11) 1-2 — The Thunder have a last-play loss to Antelope and an agonizing setback against Nevada power Damonte Ranch. Next is loaded Liberty of Brentwood.
12. Sheldon (13) 2-1 — The Huskies opened with a loss to Monterey Trail and have since downed Burbank and Kennedy in conquering all of Florin Road.
13. River Valley (14) 3-0 — The Falcons dominated on defense and rolled on offense in taking out a solid Franklin team 35-0. That’s a championship formula.
14. Bear River (17) 3-0 — The Bruins are brewing up a monstrous season. They’re prolific on offense and stout on defense with a ton of player experience.
15. Grant (9) 1-2 — The Pacers can save the early season with a win against Franklin before the brutal run through the Sierra Foothill League.
16. Elk Grove (15) 0-2 — The Thundering Herd are capable of winning the Delta League, but must learn from losses to Inderkum and Bay Area power Serra.
17. Casa Roble (19) 3-0 — The Rams are off to their best start since going 13-0 in 2008 after downing Vista del Lago in overtime 35-28.
18. Lincoln (20) 1-1 — The Zebras were idle but still buzzing from the big rally and win over Antelope. The next game cannot come soon enough.
19. Christian Brothers (16) 2-1 — After squeezing past Burbank and Pleasant Grove, the Falcons were grounded by Vanden 26-10. The Holy Bowl is next.
20. Ponderosa (-) 3-0 — The Bruins were a powerhouse in the 1970s and had glimpses of glory last decade. Next up is Casa Roble.
Dropped out — Sacramento
Bubble teams (in alphabetical order) — Bradshaw Christian (2-0), Center (3-0), Colfax (2-0), Cosumnes Oaks (2-1), Foothill (2-0), Oakmont (2-1), Rio Linda (2-1), Rosemont (3-0), Roseville (2-1), Vista del Lago (1-2), Winters (2-0), Woodcreek (3-0), Yuba City (2-1).
This week’s schedule
All kickoffs start between 7-7:30 p.m. Friday, unless noted.
Top 20
No. 1 Folsom at Chaminade
Sacramento at No. 3 Del Oro
Vista del Lago at No. 4 Placer
Cosumnes Oaks at No. 6 Monterey Trail
No. 10 Antelope at No. 7 Capital Christian
Vacaville at No. 8 Granite Bay
No. 9 Jesuit vs. No. 19 Christian Brothers at Hughes Stadium, 7 p.m. Saturday
No. 11 Rocklin at Liberty
Turlock at No. 12 Sheldon
No. 14 Bear River at Liberty Ranch
No. 15 Grant at Franklin
Shasta at No. 16 Elk Grove
No. 20 Ponderosa at No. 17 Casa Roble
Whitney at No. 18 Lincoln
Byes: No. 2 Oak Ridge, No. 5 Inderkum, No. 13 River Valley
Other games
Amador at Union Mine
Burbank at Del Campo
Center at El Camino
Chico at Yuba City
Colfax at Colusa
East Nicolaus at Bradshaw Christian
Cordova at Rosemont
Delta at San Juan
Davis at Pioneer
Foresthill at Vacaville Christian
Dixon at Armijo
Las Plumas at Lindhurst
Kennedy at Bear Creek
Natomas at Foothill
River City at Escalon
Pleasant Grove at Woodcreek
Roseville at Rio Linda
Western Sierra vs. Esparto at Mahaney Park
Mesa Verde at Encina, 11 a.m. Saturday
Valley Christian vs. Turlock Christian, 7 p.m. Saturday
