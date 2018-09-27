Inderkum Tigers’ Aaron Espero runs against the Elk Grove Thundering Herd on Aug. 25, 2017.
Inderkum, Woodcreek meet in test of undefeated teams, plus other games to watch

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

September 27, 2018 03:44 PM

When it comes to small-school football, it’s hard to top the Pioneer Valley League.

Even with Placer realigned to the Foothill Valley League before this season, the PVL offers a lot of stout programs, headed by Bear River and Colfax who continue to achieve despite declining enrollment.

It’s testament to the coaches and athletes who continue to find a way. Bear River is led by co-coaches Terry Logue and Scott Savoie, and Colfax is under the direction of Tony Martello. Logue and Martello are 200-game winners at their schools, and Logue beat his friend for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship last season.

Adding to the depth of the PVL is Center and upstart Foothill, who are a combined 9-1.

A closer look at five games of note:

No. 1 Folsom (4-1) at Rocklin (2-4)

The Bulldogs are rested after a bye week and after blasting through then-No. 2 Oak Ridge 62-6 to open Sierra Foothill League play on Sept. 14. Rocklin is on the brink here, having just lost to Oak Ridge 38-14 with Grant, Del Oro and Granite Bay looming after this contest. Rocklin must figure out a way to somehow either keep up with Folsom or to slow the Bulldogs, no easy task with stars Daniyel and Joe Ngata, Kaiden Bennett and Elijhah Badger, all returning starters from a 16-0 team.

No. 5 Inderkum (5-0) at No. 18 Woodcreek (6-0)

The newly realigned Capital Valley Conference features these programs, one of tradition in Inderkum (12 consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins) and one seeking to create some momentum as Woodcreek aims to win seven games for the first time. Inderkum averages 409 rushing yards a game, led by Raymond Brown, Aaron Espero and Johnny Williams, who have combined for 21 touchdowns. Woodcreek is led by dual-threat QB star Carter Krupp (25 total scores).

No. 16 Center (5-0) at No. 12 Bear River (5-0)

The PVL gets off to a roaring start with these two, and it’ll be played in one of the best settings in the entire Sac-Joaquin Section. The host Bruins have outscored teams 256-31, the offense led by QB Calder Kunde and RB Tre Maronic. Center has quietly been a steady force this decade under coach Digol J’Beily, who seeks his eighth consecutive playoff berth at his alma mater.

No. 20 Rio Linda (4-1) at No. 14 Ponderosa (5-0)

The newly created Foothill Valley League favorite may be Placer, but Ponderosa and Rio Linda will have a say in this race. Rio Linda is led by QB Tyson Ybarra and RB Cameron Skattebo, who has 1,020 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Ponderosa, off to its best start in years, has a signature win at No. 17 Casa Roble (31-21). It can make a bigger statement here.

No. 19 Colfax (5-0) at Foothill (4-1)

The Falcons take on a program that is trying to recapture past glory after an encouraging start. Alex Weir is the next fine Colfax passer as he’s gone for 1,174 yards and 16 touchdowns, seven to Colton Reeves and six to Jake Green. Foothill is paced by QB Kyle McLaughlin and RB William Goebell.

Week 7 schedule

Kickoffs between 7-7:30 p.m.

Top 20

No. 1 Folsom at Rocklin

No. 3 Monterey Trail at River City

Nevada Union at No. 4 Placer

No. 5 Inderkum at No. 18 Woodcreek

No. 9 Grant at No. 6 Oak Ridge

Del Campo at No. 7 Capital Christian

No. 8 Sheldon at Davis

No. 10 Granite Bay at Whitney

No. 11 Jesuit at Cosumnes Oaks

No. 16 Center at No. 12 Bear River

No. 13 Elk Grove vs. Pleasant Grove at Sheldon

No. 20 Rio Linda at No. 14 Ponderosa

Bella Vista at No. 15 Antelope

Mira Loma at No. 17 Casa Roble

No. 19 Colfax at Foothill

Bye: No. 2 Del Oro

Other games

River Valley at Roseville

Lincoln at Oakmont

Dixon at Woodland

McClatchy at Kennedy

Marysville at Lindhurst

Western Sierra at Foresthill

Woodland Christian at Delta

Highlands at Rio Vista

Linden at Golden Sierra

Bradshaw Christian at Liberty Ranch

Galt at El Dorado

Rosemont at Union Mine

Mesa Verde vs. Pioneer at San Juan

Florin vs. Valley at Monterey Trail

Johnson vs. Cordova at Rosemont

Laguna Creek vs. Burbank at Cosumnes River College

Rio Americano vs. Vista del Lago at Del Campo

El Camino vs. Sacramento at Hughes Stadium

Saturday

Valley Christian at Encina, 11 a.m.

Vacaville Christian at San Juan, 7 p.m.

