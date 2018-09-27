Inderkum, Woodcreek meet in test of undefeated teams, plus other games to watch

When it comes to small-school football, it’s hard to top the Pioneer Valley League.

Even with Placer realigned to the Foothill Valley League before this season, the PVL offers a lot of stout programs, headed by Bear River and Colfax who continue to achieve despite declining enrollment.

It’s testament to the coaches and athletes who continue to find a way. Bear River is led by co-coaches Terry Logue and Scott Savoie, and Colfax is under the direction of Tony Martello. Logue and Martello are 200-game winners at their schools, and Logue beat his friend for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship last season.

Adding to the depth of the PVL is Center and upstart Foothill, who are a combined 9-1.

A closer look at five games of note:

No. 1 Folsom (4-1) at Rocklin (2-4)

The Bulldogs are rested after a bye week and after blasting through then-No. 2 Oak Ridge 62-6 to open Sierra Foothill League play on Sept. 14. Rocklin is on the brink here, having just lost to Oak Ridge 38-14 with Grant, Del Oro and Granite Bay looming after this contest. Rocklin must figure out a way to somehow either keep up with Folsom or to slow the Bulldogs, no easy task with stars Daniyel and Joe Ngata, Kaiden Bennett and Elijhah Badger, all returning starters from a 16-0 team.

No. 5 Inderkum (5-0) at No. 18 Woodcreek (6-0)

The newly realigned Capital Valley Conference features these programs, one of tradition in Inderkum (12 consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins) and one seeking to create some momentum as Woodcreek aims to win seven games for the first time. Inderkum averages 409 rushing yards a game, led by Raymond Brown, Aaron Espero and Johnny Williams, who have combined for 21 touchdowns. Woodcreek is led by dual-threat QB star Carter Krupp (25 total scores).

No. 16 Center (5-0) at No. 12 Bear River (5-0)

The PVL gets off to a roaring start with these two, and it’ll be played in one of the best settings in the entire Sac-Joaquin Section. The host Bruins have outscored teams 256-31, the offense led by QB Calder Kunde and RB Tre Maronic. Center has quietly been a steady force this decade under coach Digol J’Beily, who seeks his eighth consecutive playoff berth at his alma mater.

No. 20 Rio Linda (4-1) at No. 14 Ponderosa (5-0)

The newly created Foothill Valley League favorite may be Placer, but Ponderosa and Rio Linda will have a say in this race. Rio Linda is led by QB Tyson Ybarra and RB Cameron Skattebo, who has 1,020 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Ponderosa, off to its best start in years, has a signature win at No. 17 Casa Roble (31-21). It can make a bigger statement here.

No. 19 Colfax (5-0) at Foothill (4-1)

The Falcons take on a program that is trying to recapture past glory after an encouraging start. Alex Weir is the next fine Colfax passer as he’s gone for 1,174 yards and 16 touchdowns, seven to Colton Reeves and six to Jake Green. Foothill is paced by QB Kyle McLaughlin and RB William Goebell.