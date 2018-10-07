Del Oro downs Oak Ridge in key Sierra Foothill League game

It was a 56-21 rout for the No. 2 Golden Eagles over No. 6 Oak Ridge Friday night, Oct. 5, 2018.
By
Joe Davidson

Joe Davidson

Latest high school football Top 20 features a fight that didn’t happen on the field

By Joe Davidson

October 07, 2018 08:52 PM

Some of the most fierce competition last week played out away from the football field.

It was all verbal. Coaches and administrators within the Sierra Foothill League have said top-ranked Folsom is too good.

At issue is the perceived advantages for the Bulldogs and kudos to people speaking so strongly on the record.

On the field, the area’s two best teams are headed for a Week 10 showdown in Loomis, when No. 2 Del Oro hosts top-ranked Folsom in what figures to be the SFL championship game — and another chance for someone to knock off the Bulldogs.

Here’s a closer peek at The Bee’s Top 20 for the week. This is a terrific area for football. Folsom rolling makes it even better, including a target that everyone wants to take down.

Keep in mind that these are power rankings and not win-loss standings, so teams with a losing record will be dotted here because of strength of schedule.

The Bee’s Top 20

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

1. Folsom (1) 6-1 — Any notion that the Bulldogs run up the score is way off. Starters exit sometimes before the half. No one is padding stats here.

2. Del Oro (2) 7-0 — Offense, defense, special teams, leadership, coaching, support. It’s all rolling in Loomis again.

3. Monterey Trail (3) 7-0 — The Mustangs won’t get challenged much in the Metro League, but they will against Burbank on Friday.

4. Placer (4) 7-0 — The Hillmen are playoff-ready now, the wing-T crushing teams with line play and a bevy of backs.

5. Inderkum (5) 7-0 — The Tigers are like a frightening freight train: fast on offense and tenacious on defense. But penalties? Too many.

6. Oak Ridge (6) 5-2 — The Trojans have lost to No. 1 Folsom and No. 2 Del Oro, but could still roar right on into the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I finals.

7. Capital Christian (7) 8-0 — The Cougars showed some championship grit by rallying to beat Sacramento at Hughes Stadium. A 10-0 regular season is within view.

8. Sheldon (8) 6-1 — The Huskies had a bye and close the Delta League slate with Pleasant Grove, Jesuit and Franklin.

9. Grant (9) 4-3 — The Pacers have scored spirited late wins to beat Granite Bay and Rocklin. They now host Del Oro with a chance to really make some noise.

10. Granite Bay (10) 3-4 — The Girzzlies had a bye and close the SFL schedule with Folsom, Oak Ridge and Rocklin. Wins are needed to extend playoff streak to 20 successive seasons.

11. Jesuit (11) 5-2 — The Marauders were banged up during first two losses to Folsom and Granite Bay, but the got healthy, got better and got hot.

12. Bear River (12) 7-0 — The offense has battered teams but the defense has been equally as dominant. Amazing what small rosters can achieve.

13. Elk Grove (13) 3-4 — The Thundering Herd play hard, but this is a young team and that means mistakes. Need more wins to secure a playoff.

14. Colfax (16) 7-0 — The homecoming rout of Marysville included pregame moment to honor 200-game winning coach Tony Martello, as good a leader as there is in the section.

15. Center (16) 5-2 — The Cougars were shorthanded with a rash of injuries in a loss to Foothill. A win over Rio Linda earlier warrants this ranking.

16. Rio Linda (17) 5-2 — There is no shame losing to Placer (everyone is), but the Knights know that they can compete.

17. Lincoln (20) 4-3 — The Zebras are battle tested with big wins over Antelope and Ponderosa.

18. Antelope (14) 5-3 — The Titans face their stiffest test of the season next: Inderkum.

19. Ponderosa (18) 5-2 — The Bruins have lost to Casa Roble and Lincoln, but are all but a lock to make the playoffs.

20. Casa Roble (19) 5-1 — The Rams have a 1-2 rush attack with Austin Gandy and Devin Carmona to go with QB Marciano Huston.

Dropped out — None

Bubble teams (in alphabetical order) — Bradshaw Christian (5-2), Burbank (5-3), Christian Brothers (4-3), Cosumnes Oaks (4-4), Davis (4-3), Dixon (4-3), East Nicolaus (6-0), Foothill (5-2), Oakmont (4-3), River Valley (4-3), Rocklin (2-6), Vista del Lago (4-3), Winters (6-0), Woodcreek (6-2), Yuba City (4-3).

This week’s schedule

All kickoffs between 7-7:30 p.m. Friday, unless noted.

Top 20

No. 10 Granite Bay at No. 1 Folsom

No. 2 Del Oro at No. 9 Grant

Burbank at No. 3 Monterey Trail

No. 4 Placer at Oakmont

No. 18 Antelope at No. 5 Inderkum

No. 6 Oak Ridge at Whitney

Pleasant Grove at No. 8 Sheldon

Davis at No. 9 Jesuit, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Foothill at No. 12 Bear River

Franklin at No. 13 Elk Grove

No. 14 Colfax at Lindhurst

No. 15 Center at Marysville

No. 16 Rio Linda at No. 17 Lincoln

Nevada Union at No. 19 Ponderosa

Woodland at No. 20 Casa Roble

Bye — No. 7 Capital Christian

Other games

Christian Brothers at Vista del Lago

El Camino at Del Campo

Bella Vista at River Valley

Yuba City at Roseville

Pioneer at Dixon

Florin at Natomas

McClatchy at River City

Foresthill at Woodland Christian

Valley Christian at Delta

Golden Sierra at Vacaville Christian

Highlands at San Juan

Rio Vista at Linden

Bradshaw Christian at Union Mine

Galt vs. Rosemont at Liberty Ranch

Johnson vs. Valley at Rosemont

Laguna Creek vs. Kennedy at Cosumnes River College

Mira Loma vs. Mesa Verde at El Camino

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

