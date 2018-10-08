Del Campo celebrates in football again but loses longtime coach first

It took seven weeks, and it happened without the coach with whom they started the season, but Del Campo football celebrated again.

A monstrous four-touchdown first-quarter effort by Levi Markey and a last-second field goal by Carson Craner lifted the beleaguered Cougars past Rio Americano 41-40 last Thursday night to move the team’s record to 1-6.

This after going 12-1 last season, the second most wins in program history to the 13-1 team that won a Sac-Joaquin Section championship in 2009. The 2009 team was led by Bee Player of the Year Ryan Dimino, now an assistant coach with the Cougars.

He is the son of longtime Del Campo coach Mike Dimino, who stepped down after 15 years before the Rio Americano game to, in effect, catch his breath and save himself from further exhaustion. The team is now coached by Aaron Goldfriend.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Dimino said he has “medical issues, high blood pressure, but nothing that will kill me and nothing that some time in the gym won’t help.”

Dimino, 59, bows out as one of the region’s top coaches this generation, the son of a great coach from an earlier era — Jim Dimino of El Camino from the 1960s through ’80s.

Get Full access to local sports The Sacramento Bee's Sports Pass is the ticket to local sports coverage. Support what we do as we bring you prep football's Friday night highlights. Subscribe to our new digital package and get full sports access — for just $30 per year. Click to subscribe

Mike Dimino led Johnson to its last bit of glory in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and at Del Campo, he guided 14 playoff teams in 15 seasons, all while the retired CHP officer declined to accept a stipend check. Last season’s team was quarterbacked by Bee All-Metro selection Tyler Dimino, son of the coach.

Inexperience and mistakes cost the Cougars this season, though Dimino raves about the coaching staff and student-athletes he leaves behind, adding, “I love Del Campo.”

Great Scot — Highlands was a regional powerhouse in the 1980s, a Division I program that produced scores of athletes who competed in college, and sometimes in the NFL.

The school has much smaller enrollment now, 852, and competes in Division VI, but there’s a player for any era rampaging up and down the field.

Gerald Davis accounted for nine touchdowns in a 65-64 double-overtime victory on Friday over Golden Sierra to move to 4-3. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior quarterback passed for 361 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 122 yards and five scores.

He has a fan in coach Matt Cokley, an alum of the school.

“Great kid and leader,” Cokley said. “Gerald’s the heart and soul of our team. Everyone feeds off of him. Gerald can do it all. If I could create a play for him to throw to himself, he would catch it and score!”

Bailey baller — Burbank is 4-3 in large part due to the sheer will and skill of Levelle Bailey.

The senior quarterback/defensive back who has garnered considerable recruiting interest tossed four touchdowns — three to Edward Asi — and ran for a score to key a 56-14 win over River City, setting up a Metro League showdown at No. 3 Monterey Trail on Friday.

Bailey is also a star on the basketball team.

King is king — Cosumnes Oaks is in the Division I playoff hunt with Elijah King doing his part.

The 5-11, 170-pound senior caught eight passes from Anthony Grigsby for 178 yards and three touchdowns to help lift the Wolfpack past rival Franklin for the first time, 21-7.

The teams played as Delta League opponents for the first time, thanks to realignment that brought the two Elk Grove Unified School District programs together. King also had an interception on defense and 10 tackles for Cosumnes Oaks (4-4), which likely needs at least one more victory to secure a playoff berth and closes the regular season against Elk Grove and Davis.

“Elijah has really stepped up big for us lately,” Cosumnes Oaks coach Derick Milgrim said.

Vista surge — It started the season 1-3, including a crushing loss to No. 4 Placer, but Vista del Lago has surged of late with a three-game winning streak to move to 3-0 in the Capital Athletic League and 4-3 overall.

Since falling 70-27 at Placer on Sept. 7, the Eagles have in the CAL defeated El Camino 49-21, Del Campo 31-14 and Rio Americano 28-17 before enjoying a bye over the weekend. Vista closes the regular season against Christian Brothers, Sacramento and No. 7 Capital Christian, the only other unbeaten in the CAL.

Senior quarterback Grant Patterson has led the Vista charge, passing for 1,961 yards and 24 touchdowns, 10 to Chad Wilson. Ethan Menezes has rushed for 561 yards.

Bulldog bite — Encina is 4-3 under first-year coach AJ Ellis, and the Bulldogs seek their first winning record since winning eight games in 2002 under coach Russ Hibbard.

Encina is 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the small-school Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League. It is led in part by quarterback Carlos Pierre and running back Devon Pacheco.

Big-boy ball — Here’s some context for the recent discussion about Folsom being better suited for a national schedule as compared to the Sierra Foothill League.

Folsom is ranked 25th in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25 rankings that are headed by No. 1 St. John Bosco of Bellflower and No. 2 Mater Dei of Santa Ana.

The top two meet Friday, having dominated all comers in recent seasons, including winning CIF State Open Division championships at Sacramento State — Bosco in 2016 with a 56-33 win over De La Salla and Mater Dei last season with a 52-21 decision over De La Salle.

The Bee’s Top 20

1. Folsom (1) 6-1

2. Del Oro (2) 7-0

3. Monterey Trail (3) 7-0

4. Placer (4) 7-0

5. Inderkum (5) 7-0

6. Oak Ridge (6) 5-2

7. Capital Christian (7) 8-0

8. Sheldon (8) 6-1

9. Grant (9) 4-3

10. Granite Bay (10) 3-4

11. Jesuit (11) 5-2

12. Bear River (12) 7-0

13. Elk Grove (13) 3-4

14. Colfax (16) 7-0

15. Center (15) 5-2

16. Rio Linda (17) 5-2

17. Lincoln (20) 4-3

18. Antelope (14) 5-3

19. Ponderosa (18) 5-2

20. Casa Roble (19) 5-1

Dropped out: None

Bubble teams: (alphabetical order): Bradshaw Christian (5-2), Burbank (5-3), Christian Brothers (4-3), Cosumnes Oaks (4-4), Davis (4-3), Dixon (4-3), East Nicolaus (6-0), Foothill (5-2), Oakmont (4-3), River Valley (4-3), Rocklin (2-6), Vista del Lago (4-3), Winters (6-0), Woodcreek (6-2), Yuba City (4-3).

This week’s schedule

All kickoffs between 7-7:30 p.m. Friday, unless noted.

Top 20

No. 10 Granite Bay at No. 1 Folsom

No. 2 Del Oro at No. 9 Grant

Burbank at No. 3 Monterey Trail

No. 4 Placer at Oakmont

No. 18 Antelope at No. 5 Inderkum

No. 6 Oak Ridge at Whitney

Pleasant Grove at No. 8 Sheldon

Davis at No. 9 Jesuit, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Foothill at No. 12 Bear River

Franklin at No. 13 Elk Grove

No. 14 Colfax at Lindhurst

No. 15 Center at Marysville

No. 16 Rio Linda at No. 17 Lincoln

Nevada Union at No. 19 Ponderosa

Woodland at No. 20 Casa Roble

Bye — No. 7 Capital Christian

Other games

Christian Brothers at Vista del Lago

El Camino at Del Campo

Bella Vista at River Valley

Yuba City at Roseville

Pioneer at Dixon

Florin at Natomas

McClatchy at River City

Foresthill at Woodland Christian

Valley Christian at Delta

Golden Sierra at Vacaville Christian

Highlands at San Juan

Rio Vista at Linden

Bradshaw Christian at Union Mine

Galt vs. Rosemont at Liberty Ranch

Johnson vs. Valley at Rosemont

Laguna Creek vs. Kennedy at Cosumnes River College

Mira Loma vs. Mesa Verde at El Camino