Mustangs Jehiel Budgett (14) pushes Pride Chris Avalos (24) off during his 19-yard run in the first quarter in Friday’s Sac-Joaquin playoff game against Pitman of Turlock, November 9, 2018 in Elk Grove.
Mustangs Jehiel Budgett (14) pushes Pride Chris Avalos (24) off during his 19-yard run in the first quarter in Friday’s Sac-Joaquin playoff game against Pitman of Turlock, November 9, 2018 in Elk Grove. José Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com
Mustangs Jehiel Budgett (14) pushes Pride Chris Avalos (24) off during his 19-yard run in the first quarter in Friday’s Sac-Joaquin playoff game against Pitman of Turlock, November 9, 2018 in Elk Grove. José Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com
Joe Davidson

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

Joe Davidson

Hitting the weights pays off: Monterey Trail cruises to first 11-0 start in rout of Pitman

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

November 09, 2018 09:55 PM

It all starts in this space, out of the public eye, athletes pumping iron in a sweat box stashed on the side of the campus gymnasium.

The weight room at Monterey Trail High School offers up all the smells and charm of an old muffler shop, and the sweat that is poured here is a driving force as to why the Mustangs have been so gritty, formidable and fun over the years.

The taskmaster coach is T.J. Ewing, a bear of a man who doesn’t mind lifting a bit these days to keep in shape, and to turn heads of his players who admit, “dude’s still got it!”

Looking rested, ready and eager for more, the No. 2-seeded Mustangs battered Pitman of Turlock 63-7 on Friday night at Mark Macres Stadium in Elk Grove in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I quarterfinal that was expected to be much closer.

Pitman came in at 10-1 and was sent home feeling every bit of Monterey Trail’s complete-team effort – a relentless running game, a defense that hammered away and a special teams unit that turned the game early.

Viktor Oliver told anyone who asked this week on campus that he would score three times on Friday. He was off. The powerhouse senior scored four times on runs of 93, 7, 3 and 25 yards and had 145 yards for the game. Oliver’s 93-yarder is the second-longest scoring run in program history.

Eli Mirza had a 65-yard kickoff return to the end zone, Jehiel Budgett sizzled on scoring runs of 52 and 39 yards, and Prophet Brown raced in from 79 yards for the Mustangs, who stormed to the program’s first 11-0 start since opening in 2004.

In the mix was quarterback Zach Larrier, who again kept the Mustangs in fast forward, including a 52-yard scoring burst. He even hit Andre Crump for a 12-yard pass after Crump fell on the route and was still on his back. Larrier’s 94-yard scoring run earlier this season against Paraclete of Lancaster is the longest in program history.

The Mustangs will welcome No. 3-seeded Oak Ridge in a semifinal next Friday. Oak Ridge eliminated Turlock earlier Friday night.

The coming days for Monterey Trail will include more weight room time to lift, to condition, to study film, to discuss the season goals.

“One hundred percent of our work starts here,” Ewing said before the game in the weight room, which was tidy. “Strength and conditioning is our No. 1 priority. Have to have it to be a good high school team. We like to say we prehab before rehab – be prepared before the action.”

Pitman had some moments early, including Treyton Fair hitting Denzel Steckwren for a 53-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 7-7, but then things started to snowball. The Pride tied a school record for victories in a season, matching the 10-2 team of 2011.

Monterey Trail expected a tight game, and had been anticipating a close contest for a change. The Mustangs have gone largely unchallenged this season especially in Metro League play, where they blasted all comers to the point of running clocks.

This game was also a running clock affair, starting in the fourth quarter. “We’ve been ready to play for the last six weeks,” Ewing said of anticipating a game to the wire. “We know now we’ll get everything we want.”

Follow The Bee’s Joe Davidson: @SacBee_JoeD, sacbee.com/high-school.

  Comments  

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.