Giants, A’s get four games in Bay Bridge Series as MLB releases 2020 season schedule

A’s infielder Jurickson Profar slides into third base under Giants third baseman Evan Longoria during a preseason game March 26. The teams will play four games in the annual Bay Bridge Series this season and next. AP

The first pitch in the 2019 Bay Bridge Series between the A’s and Giants won’t be thrown until Tuesday, but you can already make plans to see the Northern California rivals go head to head next season.

Major League Baseball released the 2020 regular-season schedule Monday morning. Oakland and San Francisco, like the rest of the majors, will begin play Thursday, March 26.

The Giants will play a three-game set against their fierce rivals the Dodgers in Los Angeles, with a day off Friday. They’ve gone 5-8 this season against the Dodgers, with six games left to play against their National League West opponents.

The A’s will open with a seven-game home stand, starting with a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins, followed by three games against the Houston Astros, a fellow American League West team.

Next year’s Bay Bridge Series will consist of a pair of two-game sets: at the Coliseum on June 6-7 and at Oracle Park on July 7-8.

This year’s rivalry series will begin with two games in San Francisco on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the teams will play Aug. 24-25 in Oakland. The A’s won four of six last year.