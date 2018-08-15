The Stockton Kings need a mascot. Here’s what you need for the job

The Stockton Kings have a head coach, and now the team is seeking to fill a role that some may say is equally important: Mascot.
The Sacramento Kings’ G League affiliate announced via its social media channels that it’s looking to cast someone to act as a performer and ambassador for the team at all home games as well as during special appearances.
To translate that, the team needs someone to wear a giant suit, dance around on the basketball court and perform stunts and physical comedy to entertain basketball fans.
According to the job listing, worthy candidates need some experience as a mascot and should possess “energy, creativity, and spontaneity.” Additional skills like being able to tumble, ride a unicycle or walk on stilts will help candidates stand out, the listing said.
Of course, the person donning the mascot suit should be enthusiastic when it comes to hyping up a crowd. Candidates should also be “of good moral character.” A background in theater, dance or other athletic training is preferred, according to the job’s qualifications.
Other responsibilities for the part-time position include being able to improvise during performances and creating pre-recorded segments for crowd entertainment purposes.
To apply for the job, head over to the official job posting.
Comments