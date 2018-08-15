The Stockton Kings need a mascot. Here’s what you need for the job

The Stockton Kings have a head coach, and now the team is seeking to fill a role that some may say is equally important: Mascot.

The Sacramento Kings’ G League affiliate announced via its social media channels that it’s looking to cast someone to act as a performer and ambassador for the team at all home games as well as during special appearances.

To translate that, the team needs someone to wear a giant suit, dance around on the basketball court and perform stunts and physical comedy to entertain basketball fans.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

According to the job listing, worthy candidates need some experience as a mascot and should possess “energy, creativity, and spontaneity.” Additional skills like being able to tumble, ride a unicycle or walk on stilts will help candidates stand out, the listing said.

Of course, the person donning the mascot suit should be enthusiastic when it comes to hyping up a crowd. Candidates should also be “of good moral character.” A background in theater, dance or other athletic training is preferred, according to the job’s qualifications.

Other responsibilities for the part-time position include being able to improvise during performances and creating pre-recorded segments for crowd entertainment purposes.

To apply for the job, head over to the official job posting.