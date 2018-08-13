Why Ty Ellis will be in a familiar situation as new coach of the Stockton Kings

The Kings’ G League affiliate announced a new home in April, a new name about a week later and new logos in May.
On Monday, the Stockton Kings announced a new leader.
Ty Ellis was named the team’s head coach. He replaces Darrick Martin, a former Kings player who led the squad in its final two seasons as the Reno Bighorns.
Ellis, 40, was an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns last year. In all, he has been involved in professional basketball since going undrafted in 2001 after four years at Southern Nazarene. He played in the G League, the ABA and overseas until 2012.
After retiring from playing, he’s been an assistant coach with four G League teams, including the Bighorns in the 2013-14 season. He also served as Jeff Van Gundy’s assistant coach for the USA AmeriCup Team in 2017, helping guide the squad to the FIBA Americas gold medal with a 5-0 record.
This is the second time Ellis will be the head coach for a G League team’s first season in a new city. He led the Northern Arizona Suns in 2016 after the team moved from Bakersfield. Now, he’ll lead the Stockton Kings, who relocated and changed their name after 10 seasons in Reno.
Ellis takes over a roster which currently includes Kings two-way player Wenyen Gabriel and former Sacramento State two-sport star Cody Demps, who played with the Kings in the Las Vegas summer league.
The team’s 2018-19 schedule has not yet been released, but play will likely begin in late October or early November.
