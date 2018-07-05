As California Classic ends, 2 more local players will go with the Kings to Las Vegas

The Kings' first California Classic came to an end Thursday with a loss to the Miami Heat.
As they head off to Las Vegas, they will welcome two new players with local ties to the summer league roster.
Kings have added Elk Grove naive Cody Demps (Pleasant Grove HS & Sac State), who played in G-League last year in Reno to Summer League squad. They have also added Sacramento's Ike Iroegbu (Franklin HS) who spent time with Clippers last season. Duke's Matt Jones will also join— Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 5, 2018
Sacramento State product Cody Demps was added Thursday, according to a release from the team. Demps, who also played football for the Hornets, is no stranger to the Kings organization. He played in 45 games last season for Sacramento's G League affiliate, then known as the Reno Bighorns. The team has since moved to Stockton.
The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 7.4 points and 5.5 rebounds before missing the rest of the season with a concussion and broken wrist, according to CBS Sports.
Also going to Vegas with the Kings is Ike Iroegbu, who attended Franklin High School before transferring to Oak Hill Academy, a school that has bred several NBA players, among them Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Jackson and former Kings guards Ty Lawson and Rajon Rondo.
Iroegbu, a 6-2 guard, played 50 games with the Los Angeles Clippers' G League team and averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
Also added to the roster is Stockton Kings guard Matt Jones.
The three are replacing Allerik Freeman, Daxter Miles Jr. and Elston Turner Jr. on the summer roster. It's not immediately known why these three players were released.
Sacramento begins summer league play Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, which drafted Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick this year, one spot before the Kings, and recently added former Kings forward Jack Cooley. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
All the Kings' men for summer league
Here's a look at the 15 players slated to be on the Kings' roster for the Las Vegas summer league:
Player
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
Last Team
Frank Mason III
G
5-11
190
Kings
Marcus Foster
G
6-3
205
Creighton
Justin Jackson
F
6-8
210
Kings
Brandon Austin
G
6-6
185
Oregon
Cam Reynolds
G-F
6-8
225
Tulane
Marvin Bagley III
F
6-11
234
Duke
Nigel Hayes
F
6-8
255
Kings
Wenyen Gabriel
F
6-9
213
Kentucky
Harry Giles
F
6-10
240
Kings
Zach Auguste
F
6-10
243
Panathinaikos
Anthony Brown
F
6-7
210
Timberwolves
Devin Williams
F
6-9
255
G-League
Cody Demps
G
6-4
185
G-League
Matt Jones
G
6-5
204
G-League
Ike Iroegbu
G
6-2
194
G-League
