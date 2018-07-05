Sacramento State guard Cody Demps (2) tries to prevent the ball from going out of bounds during a game against Montana on March 10, 2016, in Reno. Demps will be on the Kings' Las Vegas summer league roster.
Sacramento State guard Cody Demps (2) tries to prevent the ball from going out of bounds during a game against Montana on March 10, 2016, in Reno. Demps will be on the Kings' Las Vegas summer league roster. Andrew Seng Sacramento Bee file
As California Classic ends, 2 more local players will go with the Kings to Las Vegas

By Noel Harris

July 05, 2018 07:15 PM

The Kings' first California Classic came to an end Thursday with a loss to the Miami Heat.

As they head off to Las Vegas, they will welcome two new players with local ties to the summer league roster.

Sacramento State product Cody Demps was added Thursday, according to a release from the team. Demps, who also played football for the Hornets, is no stranger to the Kings organization. He played in 45 games last season for Sacramento's G League affiliate, then known as the Reno Bighorns. The team has since moved to Stockton.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 7.4 points and 5.5 rebounds before missing the rest of the season with a concussion and broken wrist, according to CBS Sports.

Also going to Vegas with the Kings is Ike Iroegbu, who attended Franklin High School before transferring to Oak Hill Academy, a school that has bred several NBA players, among them Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Jackson and former Kings guards Ty Lawson and Rajon Rondo.

Iroegbu, a 6-2 guard, played 50 games with the Los Angeles Clippers' G League team and averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Also added to the roster is Stockton Kings guard Matt Jones.

The three are replacing Allerik Freeman, Daxter Miles Jr. and Elston Turner Jr. on the summer roster. It's not immediately known why these three players were released.

Sacramento begins summer league play Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, which drafted Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick this year, one spot before the Kings, and recently added former Kings forward Jack Cooley. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

All the Kings' men for summer league

Here's a look at the 15 players slated to be on the Kings' roster for the Las Vegas summer league:

Player

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Last Team

Frank Mason III

G

5-11

190

Kings

Marcus Foster

G

6-3

205

Creighton

Justin Jackson

F

6-8

210

Kings

Brandon Austin

G

6-6

185

Oregon

Cam Reynolds

G-F

6-8

225

Tulane

Marvin Bagley III

F

6-11

234

Duke

Nigel Hayes

F

6-8

255

Kings

Wenyen Gabriel

F

6-9

213

Kentucky

Harry Giles

F

6-10

240

Kings

Zach Auguste

F

6-10

243

Panathinaikos

Anthony Brown

F

6-7

210

Timberwolves

Devin Williams

F

6-9

255

G-League

Cody Demps

G

6-4

185

G-League

Matt Jones

G

6-5

204

G-League

Ike Iroegbu

G

6-2

194

G-League

