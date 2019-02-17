Bombs away! Damian Lillard hits long shots in Team LeBron’s All-Star Game comeback

Damian Lillard showed off his crazy range late in the third quarter of the NBA All-Star Game, hitting back-to-back 3-point bombs to help Team LeBron erase a 20-point deficit in a 178-164 victory over Team Giannis on Sunday at Spectrum Center.
The Portland Trail Blazers star crossed the half-court stripe and rose up from the NBA logo, burying the 31-footer to tie the game at 124-124. After Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry made a 3-pointer to reclaim the lead for Team Giannis, Lillard came down the court and did it again, this time hitting from 32 feet to tie the game at 127-127.
The crowd gasped with each basket while the players on the Team LeBron bench celebrated. Lillard finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant had a team-high 31 points for Team LeBron to earn his second All-Star Game MVP award. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 38 points on 17-of-23 shooting.
