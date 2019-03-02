Basketball

How DeMarcus Cousins honored Stephon Clark in the Warriors’ nationally televised game

By Jason Anderson

March 02, 2019 07:04 PM

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg responds to Sacramento District Attorney's announcement Saturday, March 2, 2019, that there will be no charges against officers that shot and killed Stephon Clark.
Former Kings star DeMarcus Cousins honored Stephon Clark, a Sacramento man who was fatally shot by police last year, during Saturday night’s nationally televised game between the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

Cousins, who spent nearly seven seasons in Sacramento and now plays for the Warriors, wore blue and yellow Puma sneakers with “#StephonClark” written across the soles of the shoes.

The game, which aired live on ABC, tipped off hours after Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced there would be no charges filed against two city police officers who fatally shot the 22-year-old Clark on March 18, 2018.

The shooting sparked widespread protests in Sacramento, where demonstrators blocked the doors to Golden 1 Center for a game between the Kings and Atlanta Hawks, prompting team officials to turn away ticket holders for safety reasons. Tipoff was delayed approximately 20 minutes before the game was played before a sparse crowd of about 2,000 fans who made it inside the arena before entrances were blocked.

In the days after the shooting occurred, Cousins and Matt Barnes, a Sacramento native who also played for the Kings, reached out to Clark’s family, offering to pay for his funeral.

 

