Former Sacramento King Tyler Honeycutt found dead after standoff with LAPD

Former Sacramento King Tyler Honeycutt was found dead Saturday morning after a nine-hour standoff with the Los Angeles Police Department in Sherman Oaks.
The LAPD responded to a call Friday night about a man with a gun outside of a residence and, upon arrival, the suspect shot at them, said LAPD spokesperson Tony Im. The officers returned fire, Im said.
The suspect then barricaded himself inside the residence, Im said. A SWAT crew was called to the scene and found the suspect unresponsive inside the residence, he said.
Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the suspect dead at the scene. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Im said.
Family members have identified the suspect as Honeycutt, according to multiple news outlets in Los Angeles. On Saturday, his former EuroLeague team Khimki in Moscow confirmed his death.
The 6-foot-8 Sylmar native as a sophomore at UCLA was named the team's co-MVP and was a first-team Pacific-10 Conference player before declaring for the 2011 NBA draft.
The Kings drafted Honeycutt in the second round (35th overall) along with Isaiah Thomas (60th) and Jimmer Fredette, the first-round pick (10th) who was acquired in a three-way trade with Milwaukee and Charlotte.
Honeycutt appeared in 24 games off the bench over two seasons, averaging 1.2 points and one rebound. He was often shuttled between the Kings lineup and their development team in Reno.
In February 2013, the small forward was part of a six-player trade that also sent Thomas Robinson and Francisco Garcia to the Houston Rockets for Patrick Patterson, Cole Aldrich and Toney Douglas. A month later, Honeycutt was waived.
He went on to play several seasons in Israel and Europe, winning the EuroCup championship with Khimki in 2015.
Former Kings and UCLA players weighed in on Honeycutt's death via social media Saturday:
