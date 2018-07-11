Bill Russell flipped off Vince Carter at a Kings game. Vlade Divac’s reaction is great

It seems Bill Russell likes to greet people with one finger.

For the second time in less than a month, the Hall of Famer has been caught flipping off an NBA player.

Russell was seen giving the bird to Kings swingman Vince Carter on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, as captured in a video posted to Instagram by ABC10's Lina Washington.

Carter was sitting at the broadcast table as the Kings fell 96-84 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in summer league play. The act got a hearty laugh out of Kings general manager Vlade Divac, who was sitting courtside near Russell.

Wednesday's salute comes about two weeks after he flashed the middle finger to Charles Barkley at the NBA Awards show on June 25.

As Barkley was preparing to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Oscar Robertson, whose jersey number 14 is one of 11 retired by the Kings, he thanked retired legends for paving the way for his basketball career. When Barkley mentioned Russell, the 11-time NBA champion and former Kings coach lifted one finger toward Barkley.

Russell later explained his action on Twitter.