Are the Kings dealing away their veterans? Why these ‘random trades’ aren’t likely

There’s an old saying that remains accurate: Just because something’s on the internet doesn’t mean it’s true.
If “reports” from one Twitter page were for real, the Kings’ potential roster for the upcoming season would look a lot different.
A page impersonating Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN’s senior NBA insider, has recently posted numerous tweets with players connected to the Kings heading to other teams.
Here’s a sampling from the page, which has the username @wojespnbot:
Kosta Koufos has been traded for Zhou Qi and some expiring contracts, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespnbot) July 22, 2018
Michael Gbinije has been traded for Kosta Koufos and picks, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespnbot) July 22, 2018
Yogi Ferrell will sign with the Chicago Bulls, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespnbot) July 22, 2018
Vince Carter has been traded for Maxi Kleber and picks, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespnbot) July 22, 2018
Zach Randolph has been traded for OG Anunoby and picks, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespnbot) July 22, 2018
All these tweets regarding Kings players, as well as several others, were posted in an 18-hour span.
The site also had Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul both joining the Golden State Warriors and also being traded for former Kings guard Kevin Martin, who hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2015-16 season.
At least this user is honest about the tweets.
“I’m a bot tweeting random trades out. One of these days, I’ll guess one right,” the page reads.
Judging by the cover photo, it looks like the real Wojnarowski has blocked the page. However, the profile photo is of the ESPN insider, which could confuse casual Twitter users.
There are also several pages that use Wojnarowski’s photo as the profile picture.
This certainly isn’t the first time a Twitter page has been called out over questionable sports content.
The Scoop NBA’s page was taken to task by The Athletic Detroit contributor Duncan Smith. He called it “as fake as it gets.”
The page reported that the Kings were in talks with the Boston Celtics regarding a trade involving De’Aaron Fox and Kyrie Irving. The post has since been deleted and the reporter behind it is no longer active on Twitter.
Chris resigned, fyi https://t.co/JfTFTJWP6x— The Scoop NBA (@TheScoopNBA) June 19, 2018
Another young Twitter user impersonated Roseville’s Kolton Miller, who was drafted in the first round by the Raiders in April.
After that account was shut down, he opened a new one and fessed up, saying, “It was nice being twitter famous for a day.”
They can take my twitter but not the memories #rip pic.twitter.com/ICNGp2Rz5F— Kolton Miller (@KoltonMiller_) April 30, 2018
