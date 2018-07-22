Zach Randolph, left, and Kosta Koufos are two veterans on a Kings roster loaded with young players.
Zach Randolph, left, and Kosta Koufos are two veterans on a Kings roster loaded with young players. Hector Amezcua Sacramento Bee file

Are the Kings dealing away their veterans? Why these ‘random trades’ aren’t likely

By Noel Harris

July 22, 2018 07:12 PM

There’s an old saying that remains accurate: Just because something’s on the internet doesn’t mean it’s true.

If “reports” from one Twitter page were for real, the Kings’ potential roster for the upcoming season would look a lot different.

A page impersonating Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN’s senior NBA insider, has recently posted numerous tweets with players connected to the Kings heading to other teams.

Here’s a sampling from the page, which has the username @wojespnbot:

All these tweets regarding Kings players, as well as several others, were posted in an 18-hour span.

The site also had Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul both joining the Golden State Warriors and also being traded for former Kings guard Kevin Martin, who hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2015-16 season.

At least this user is honest about the tweets.

“I’m a bot tweeting random trades out. One of these days, I’ll guess one right,” the page reads.

Judging by the cover photo, it looks like the real Wojnarowski has blocked the page. However, the profile photo is of the ESPN insider, which could confuse casual Twitter users.

There are also several pages that use Wojnarowski’s photo as the profile picture.

This certainly isn’t the first time a Twitter page has been called out over questionable sports content.

The Scoop NBA’s page was taken to task by The Athletic Detroit contributor Duncan Smith. He called it “as fake as it gets.”

The page reported that the Kings were in talks with the Boston Celtics regarding a trade involving De’Aaron Fox and Kyrie Irving. The post has since been deleted and the reporter behind it is no longer active on Twitter.

Another young Twitter user impersonated Roseville’s Kolton Miller, who was drafted in the first round by the Raiders in April.

After that account was shut down, he opened a new one and fessed up, saying, “It was nice being twitter famous for a day.”

