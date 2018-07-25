Vince Carter, NBA’s oldest active player, isn’t done yet. Here’s what’s next for him

The Kings have one of the youngest rosters in the NBA. The team’s average age just got significantly lower.
Vince Carter, who is the oldest active player in the league, has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
Several media outlets, including ESPN and Yahoo Sports, have reported the move. The deal is said to be for $2.4 million, much less than the $8 million he got from Sacramento last season.
Carter, 41, averaged 5.4 points, 2.2. rebounds and 2.6 assists in 58 games with the Kings, mostly in a reserve role.
