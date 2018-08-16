How you can take your shot to get on the floor with the Kings organization

Think you have enough game to play ball in the Kings organization? Here’s your shot to prove it.

Sacramento’s G League affiliate in Stockton is holding four days of open tryouts over the next month, with two days in Stockton and two in Sacramento.

Anyone interested is required to fill out registration online and submit payment, which is $150 for a one-day tryout or $250 for two days. To register, visit StocktonKings.com/TryoutRegistration.

The tryouts will be held:

▪ Aug. 25-26: St. Mary’s High School, 5648 N. El Dorado St. in Stockton.

▪ Sept. 15-16: Stockton Kings practice facility, 1 Sports Parkway in Sacramento.

All forms must be submitted at check-in. Fees can be paid by credit card, money order or cashier’s check written to Stockton Kings and are non-refundable. No cash or personal checks will be accepted.

Anyone who does not register online prior to the event must pay a walk-up fee of $200.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. each day, with games tipping off at 11 and ending at 2 p.m.

The schedule for the Stockton Kings, who hired Ty Ellis as their coach this week, has not been released, but the season will likely start in early November.

For more information on the tryouts, contact the Stockton Kings by emailing Jimmy Gillies at jgillies@kings.com or by visiting StocktonKings.com.