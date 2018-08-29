For one day, a national TV network will be all things Kings. Here’s how to tune in

The Kings won’t tip off their regular season for another month and a half, but fans can see a lot of action very soon.

Thursday on NBA TV, it will be all things Kings.

The network has dedicated a day’s worth of programming to each NBA team this month. Sacramento is ready to check in.

Starting at 3 a.m., there will be Kings-related programs scheduled to air, opening with a Kings-Rockets game from 1995 in which Mitch Richmond’s 47-point effort led Sacramento to a victory.

Also slated are Game 5 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals, where Mike Bibby hit one of the biggest shots in Kings history; Chris Webber’s 51-point game against the Indiana Pacers; and a documentary on the former big man’s career.

There are some repeats throughout the day, but Kings fans will be able to see 24 hours of coverage.

The network’s team-by-team coverage ends Friday with the Los Angeles Clippers.

For live action, the Kings begin preseason play Oct. 1, a six-game run that includes a trip to Seattle, before starting the regular season Oct. 17 against the Utah Jazz.