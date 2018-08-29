‘NBA 2K19’ releases more Kings player ratings. See why there’s not much difference

Over the last two months, player ratings for “NBA 2K19” have been trickling in.
The newest version of the popular video game series from Take-Two Interactive Software has already listed its top 10 players at each position and some of this year’s rookie class, including Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.
On Wednesday, the rest of the Kings’ presumed starting lineup was tweeted out and confirmed on the game’s ratings site.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Your 2K19 Kings starting lineup. <a href="https://t.co/v2IAXecRpK">https://t.co/v2IAXecRpK</a> <a href="https://t.co/zHNuEmBSFe">pic.twitter.com/zHNuEmBSFe</a></p>— Brett Huff (@bretthuff22) <a href="https://twitter.com/bretthuff22/status/1034961981801811968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 30, 2018</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
The five players listed — point guard De’Aaron Fox, shooting guard Buddy Hield, small forward Bogdan Bogdanovic, Bagley at power forward and center Willie Cauley-Stein — are similar in overall rating. They’re all between 77-79.
Ratings for the rest of the current team, the Kings’ all-time team and the 2001-02 classic squad have not been released yet.
Last season’s highest-rated King was veteran forward Zach Randolph with an 80.
Six former Kings have been confirmed: DeMarcus Cousins, who signed with the Golden State Warriors this offseason, is tied for second among centers with a 90. Also listed are Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (85), Indiana Pacers guard Darren Collison (79), Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (79), San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (78) and Heat forward James Johnson (77).
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jia4WnTpwGM" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Lakers forward LeBron James, who will grace the cover of the game’s 20th Anniversary Edition, is the highest-rated player with a 98.
“NBA 2K19” will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on Sept. 11.
