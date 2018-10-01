The Kings open preseason play tonight. Here’s who you won’t see on the court

The Kings will not have their full roster available when they tip off the preseason Monday against the Phoenix Suns.
As expected, guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will not play. The second-year guard underwent a minor procedure on his left knee in New York on Sept. 24 while the team held its Media Day in Sacramento. He was expected to miss 4-6 weeks, the team announced after the procedure.
Also on Monday’s injury report:
▪ Kosta Koufos – The veteran center strained his right hamstring during practice Sunday, the Kings said. He will be reevaluated in about 10 days, meaning he’ll likely miss the Kings’ first four preseason games. They visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, the Golden State Warriors on Friday in Seattle and next Monday host Maccabi Haifa of Israel.
▪ Iman Shumpert – The veteran guard has a sore right calf and is day-to-day. Shumpert has not suited up for Sacramento since coming over as part of a three-team trade in February that sent point guard George Hill to Cleveland.
▪ Nemanja Bjelica – The fourth-year forward has a sore left knee and is also day-to-day. Bjelica signed a three-year deal in free agency after spending his first three NBA seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
What fans can expect Monday is the first NBA meeting between forward Marvin Bagley III, the Kings’ top pick in June’s draft at No. 2 overall, and Deandre Ayton, who was selected No. 1 by the Suns.
The two are not strangers. Although they didn’t cross paths in their lone collegiate season, Bagley (Duke) and Ayton (Arizona) played against each other in this year’s Las Vegas summer league opener and, going farther back, were teammates for a short time in 2015 at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix.
