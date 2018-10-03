Trying to figure out the Kings’ four-bigs experiment? They are, too

The Kings are loaded with tall players. Eight of the men expected to make the regular-season roster stand at least 6-foot-8.

During Monday’s preseason road victory over the Phoenix Suns, coach Dave Joerger put half of those big men on the floor at the same time.

Marvin Bagley III, Willie Cauley-Stein, Harry Giles III and Skal Labissiere — all between 6-10 and 7 feet — went into the game with the team’s shortest player, 5-11 point guard Frank Mason III, to open the second quarter. Joerger said Wednesday at the Kings’ training facility that the lineup “definitely caught some peoples’ attention.”

“I’m trying to get a lot of those guys developed in game-play minutes,” Joerger said. “It’s something that we’ll mess around with a little bit.”

The lineup played just 1 minute and 17 seconds together before Giles and Mason were subbed out. The Suns outscored the Kings 3-0 all on free throws, but Giles said he liked playing with the other bigs.

“I think it works, we just have to have it spaced out right,” the rookie forward said. “Some people are going to talk their junk about it, but the NBA changes every day.

“It was cool, something that we’re willing to try again.”

With all the size on the court, it wasn’t clear who was playing each position. Giles was asked where he fit in during the stretch.

“I have no idea, that was the problem,” he said. “We were trying to figure that one out, but with time it’ll come together.”

De’Aaron Fox called the lineup “interesting” and said he didn’t look at it as players being in certain positions.

“If you’re on the floor, you’ve just got to talk,” Fox said. “That’s what basketball is all about: communication.”

Facing the Lakers — The Kings’ second preseason game comes Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers, who acquired the 14-time All-Star in the offseason.

James will enter his 16th NBA season, but it’s his first as a member of a Western Conference team.

Giles was asked Wednesday what he thought about the veteran’s move.

“Congrats, I guess? Wow, that ain’t cool,” before jokingly adding, “No comment.”

He later spoke some complimentary words about James.

“He’s great,” Giles said. “He’s one of the ambassadors of the league ... represents himself well on and off the court and a great family guy. He’s somebody you strive to be like.”