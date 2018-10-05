The Kings lost to the Lakers, but got some valuable development time on the court

The Kings are focused on developing their young players this preseason.

That was evident Thursday night during a 128-123 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.

Both of the Kings’ rookies played well and served as anchors for some inexperienced lineups.

After going for just seven points and two rebounds in Monday’s victory over Phoenix, Marvin Bagley III had a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds) to go with two assists and a block.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

He said after the game that he’s trying to continue learning how to play in the NBA.

“Once I get out there and play, it’s the same basketball I’ve been playing my whole life,” he said. “It’s just at a higher level now.”

Coach Dave Joerger acknowledged trying to get Bagley more involved.

“I was trying to get it to him,” Joerger said. “I probably could have done a better job, but we were playing on the pick-and-roll player pretty well and giving them some problems. I should have gotten him the ball down the stretch.”

Harry Giles III finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, but was one of three players who fouled out. Sacramento was whistled for 44 fouls, resulting in the Lakers shooting 55 free throws and making 40 (72.7 percent).

“I just have to learn to contain my fouls,” he said. “A lot of it was just me being aggressive. It’s just stuff that I’ll learn from being a rookie.”

Skal Labissiere fouled out with 8:04 left in the third quarter and Ben McLemore was also disqualified in the period. Losing players to fouls helped give coach Dave Joerger a chance to give guys at the end of the bench some quality minutes.

Cameron Reynolds, who played nearly three minutes in the first quarter, was joined by fellow camp invitees Jamel Artis and Kalin Lucas, as well as two-way player Wenyen Gabriel. The three invitees will likely spend time with the Kings’ NBA G League affiliate in Stockton. They played in a lineup that rotated Bagley and Giles.

Reynolds logged the most time with 20 minutes, Artis was the top scorer with eight points and Lucas had five assists. They played through most of the second half while the Lakers were still playing at least three of their starters.

The Kings have a two-way contract available to use, but Joerger wouldn’t call the added minutes for those players an audition for that spot.

“I don’t look at it that way,” he said. “I was just trying to get minutes off of our other guys. Coming into the game (in Seattle), we are going to be shorthanded already.”

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kosta Koufos didn’t play Thursday and will be out when the Kings meet the Golden State Warriors in Seattle’s first NBA game in 10 years. The SuperSonics left after the 2007-08 season to become the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Kings also had three other players miss Thursday’s game: Nemanja Bjelica, Yogi Ferrell and Iman Shumpert. All are considered day-to-day.

De’Aaron Fox had 18 points in 18 minutes for the Kings, who fell to 1-1 this preseason. The second-year guard scored 15 in the opening period, hitting 6 of 7 overall, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. He also had two steals and five assists, including one on a lob to Giles near the end of the quarter. He added his fourth 3-pointer of the game in the second quarter before sitting for good with 2:46 left in the half.

Three of the Lakers’ starters logged significant minutes in the victory, including Brandon Ingram, who finished with a game-high 31 points. He also had nine rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes.

LeBron James played just 16 minutes and finished with 18 points for the Lakers (1-2).