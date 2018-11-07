Bogdanovic’s return and frustration with refs among takeaways from Kings’ loss to Raptors

Here are three takeaways from the Kings’ 114-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center:

Welcome back, Bogi

The Kings have been without Bogdan Bogdanovic through their 6-4 start this season as he recovered from a procedure on his left knee.

On Wednesday, the Serbian shooting guard released a statement on social media: “I’m back.”

Bogdanovic entered the game to a loud ovation at the six-minute mark of the first quarter and made his first two shot attempts: a layup high off the glass against All-Defensive swingman Danny Green, then a 3-pointer from the corner that touched nothing but net.

He played 18 minutes and finished with seven points, two rebounds and an assist.

The two-way came to play

Troy Williams was the second two-way player to sign with the Kings during the offseason, but he continues to make an impression with the parent club.

In 14 minutes off the bench, he scored 7 on 3 of 3 shooting and energized the crowd with two big dunks in the third quarter. He also had three rebounds and two assists.

Coming into Wednesday, he had appeared in three games with the Kings and was averaging 8.7 points on 60 percent shooting in just over 20 minutes. He’s yet to suit up in Stockton, which is 2-2 after beginning its season Friday.

Frustration over fouls

The disparity of foul calls was an issue for the Kings early.

Coach Dave Joerger appeared to be upset over the lack of whistles in the Kings’ favor and was hit with a technical foul just past the halfway point of the second quarter. The Raptors were 15 of 17 from the free-throw line before the break. The Kings? Just 3 of 6.

Nemanja Bjelica was also T’d up after reacting to being called for a foul in the third, prompting the crowd to voice their displeasure with the officiating.

Toronto took advantage of its trips to the line, shooting 21 of 23 (91.3 percent).