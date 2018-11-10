The Kings struggled to several season lows and other takeaways from loss to the Lakers

Here are three takeaways from the Kings’ 101-86 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center:

The ball won’t fall

The Kings had several nights this season where they shot better than 50 percent for the game or at least flirted with it.

That was not the case in this game.

Sacramento shot just 28 percent in the first quarter and finished at 34.8 percent, by far their lowest percentage of the season. Their previous low was 42.2 in a home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 24.

The Kings were playing the second game of a back-to-back. Coach Dave Joerger said before the game he pushed for the victory Friday, adding “that may haunt us a little bit.”





It looks like it did on this night. The 86 points were a season low.

Fox for three

The Kings’ best surge on offense came in the second quarter, when De’Aaron Fox got hot from outside.

The second-year point guard shot just 30.7 percent from outside the arc last season, but he’s shown solid improvement in the first 13 games of this campaign.

He hit 3 of 4 attempts in the period. Even as the Kings were only at 30.8 percent from 3 as a team, they only trailed by six.

Fox missed his last two shots from outside, but still improved his 3-point shooting to 41 percent this season.

Sharing was down

The Kings averaged 25.5 assists entering Saturday, good for sixth in the NBA. Fox has three games this season with double digits in the category, including Friday’s 10-assist, zero-turnover effort.

Sacramento managed just 11 on a night where the offense seemed to stall and the ball didn’t fall. Fox was one of four Kings who finished with just two assists.

That’s six fewer than the previous low, which came in Wednesday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors.