Harry Giles is out of the Kings’ rotation. Here’s how he’ll get some time on the court

Harry Giles was one of the most talked-about Kings well before the season started.

The organization spoke highly of him even as he was held out last season, and some national publications said this summer the forward out of Duke could be a dark-horse candidate for rookie of the year.

However, his playing time has been down and he’s sat five of the last seven games, including the most recent three.

The Kings on Saturday night announced that they were assigning the No. 20 overall pick in the 2017 draft to their G League squad in Stockton.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

He’s played in just eight games and has averaged 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per contest.

Giles is expected to play for the Stockton Kings on Sunday when the team hosts the Agua Caliente Clippers.

This isn’t the first time in recent history the Kings have sent a first-round pick to their G League affiliate.

Justin Jackson, a No. 15 selection last year, to the Bighorns during his rookie year. The North Carolina product played six games with Reno, averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds before coming back to Sacramento, where he started the final 35 games of the season.