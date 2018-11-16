A video game is showing love to the Kings’ De’Aaron Fox and Willie Cauley-Stein

The NBA has taken notice of the Kings’ early season improvement on the court.
A popular video game series is showing a little love as well.
“NBA 2K19” boosted players in its latest ratings update and now two Kings are above 80 overall. When the game came out in mid-September, that wasn’t the case.
Guard De’Aaron Fox received the biggest jump on Sacramento’s roster since the game’s release. He’s now the highest-rated King at 83, five points better than his original rating. Fox went up three points in the latest update.
Four other Kings have received boosts over the two months the game has been in circulation. Center Willie Cauley-Stein is at 81, two points better than release day. Forward Nemanja Bjelica (77) is up two points and guard-forward Iman Shumpert (74) and guard Frank Mason III (72) are up one point each.
Two Kings took a one-point drop: guard Yogi Ferrell (73) and forward Justin Jackson (72). All other players have held steady, including guard Buddy Hield, who was tied with Cauley-Stein at 79 in the initial ratings as the Kings’ best players.
Even with the updates, the Kings’ classic and all-time teams fare much better in terms of player ratings.
The classic team is from the 2001-02 season. Chris Webber leads the way with a 90. Also on the starting lineup are Peja Stojakovic (87), Vlade Divac (86), Mike Bibby (82) and Doug Christie (80), who now serves as the TV color analyst on Kings broadcasts.
The all-time team is led by Oscar Robertson, who has a 97 rating. Other notables are three 94s: Nate Archibald, Jerry Lucas and Mitch Richmond; Webber, who’s a 93 on this squad; and DeMarcus Cousins with a 90.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who graces the cover of the game’s 20th Anniversary Edition, is the highest-rated player with a 98. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is on the cover of the regular edition, is tied for fourth with a 94.
“NBA 2K19” from Take-Two Interactive Software is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
