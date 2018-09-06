All ‘NBA 2K19’ ratings for Kings players released. Gamers could be in for a challenge

Game on, Kings fans.
Player ratings for “NBA 2K19” have been announced in spurts since the middle of July. On Thursday, the newest version of the popular video game series from Take-Two Interactive Software released all ratings for Kings players, as well as the rest of the NBA.
Numbers for the Kings’ presumed starting lineup were previously confirmed on Aug. 29. NBA rookies — including forward Marvin Bagley III, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft — were announced before that.
Here are all the ratings for Kings players:
79 — Willie Cauley-Stein, Buddy Hield
78 — Marvin Bagley III, De’Aaron Fox, Zach Randolph
77 — Bogdan Bogdanovic
76 — Kosta Koufos
75 — Nemanja Bjelica, Skal Labissiere
74 — Yogi Ferrell
73 — Deyonta Davis, Harry Giles III, Justin Jackson, Ben McLemore, Iman Shumpert
71 — Frank Mason III
The Kings have no players in the 80s on this year’s version, a drop from the “NBA 2K18” game which George Hill at 82 and Randolph at 80. The Kings were 16th overall as a team, mostly in part to being rated sixth in defense.
The Kings’ classic and all-time teams fare much better in terms of player ratings.
The classic team is from the 2001-02 season. Chris Webber leads the way with a 90. Also on the starting lineup are Peja Stojakovic (87), Vlade Divac (86), Mike Bibby (82) and Doug Christie (80).
The all-time team is led by Oscar Robertson, who has a 97 rating. Other notables are three 94s: Nate Archibald, Jerry Lucas and Mitch Richmond; Webber, who’s a 93 on this squad; and DeMarcus Cousins with a 90.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who will grace the cover of the game’s 20th Anniversary Edition, is the highest-rated player with a 98. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is on the cover of the regular edition, is tied for fifth with a 94.
“NBA 2K19” will be available Tuesday on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
