Why the Kings could ‘make some noise’ during their four-game trip

The Kings have had a few days to regroup after holding on for a home victory that snapped a three-game slide.
Coach Dave Joerger kept the players in practice a little longer than usual Monday as they prepare to be away from Sacramento for more than a week.
“It was a good win,” Joerger said about Saturday’s victory over the Indiana Pacers that put the Kings (11-11) back at .500. “The energy in the building was fantastic, and there’s a relief factor also. We’re going on a road trip, a lot of stuff is now behind us, we’re moving forward and we beat a good team.”
The trip will be the Kings’ second of the season of at least four games and it starts Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns, who at 4-19 have the NBA’s worst record.
To make matters worse for the Suns, they’ll be without their leading scorer and possibly their No. 2 scorer.
Gina Mizell of The Athletic Arizona reports that guard Devin Booker and his 23.5 points per game will sit Tuesday with a hamstring injury suffered Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Forward T.J. Warren, who averages 17.7 points, is listed as doubtful with a right ankle injury.
The Kings could use this trip to build momentum as they try to make a push toward ending their long playoff drought.
“We want to be there at the end and here’s an opportunity, a four-game stretch, to make some noise,” Joerger said. “There’s a big difference coming out of this 3-1 or 1-3.”
This trip could be just what the Kings need to get rolling. They’ll face the three worst NBA teams in terms of record. Sacramento also faces the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-18) on Friday and on Monday have the Chicago Bulls (5-19), who fired coach Fred Hoiberg on Monday. Associate head coach Jim Boylen will take over.
They’ll also visit the Indiana Pacers (13-10) exactly a week after their 111-110 victory at Golden 1 Center.
The Kings are 5-6 on the road. Only five teams have a winning road record, led by the Toronto Raptors’ impressive 10-2 mark. One win came in Sacramento.
Joerger said he didn’t know exactly why the Kings are playing well on the road, but he believes teams can have a different mindset at home where players may think, “Man, I don’t want our own crowd to be disappointed” but are able to be a little more free and loose in opponents’ arenas.
“If you’re going to be a good team, you have to win on the road, you can’t just win at home,” said guard Buddy Hield, who hopes the team will come back with at least three victories.
Veterans matter — The Kings are continuing to develop their younger players. However, the contributions from veterans aren’t going unnoticed.
One of the biggest difference makers is swingman Iman Shumpert. His energy is evident on the court, in the locker room and on social media. He even gave the team a nickname.
“He’s crazy, but he’s a fun guy to be around,” Hield said. “Iman’s personality rubs off on everybody, and we’re glad to have a veteran like him around. ... He’s all about winning, too, so he’s bringing a culture of winning here. He’s always preaching that.”
Shumpert has produced numerous moments of laughter on social media and with his manner around his teammates, something that also brings his coach joy.
“It’s a pure-hearted joy of playing basketball,” Joerger said. “He’s got a position where he’s got a younger team and he just says, ‘I’m happy, I’m having fun.’ I think you don’t need to hear anybody say anything, you can tell on their face. He’s having a great time.”
Also making his presence felt is Kosta Koufos. The reserve center has missed 14 games overall, including the previous eight until playing Saturday against Indiana. He didn’t score in 15 minutes but had seven rebounds, an assist and a block.
“Kosta’s defensive presence and his leadership on and off the court has been great for us,” Hield said. “... Kosta’s one of those guys who doesn’t complain about minutes or scoring points, he just comes in and does his job. Having guys like him is terrific for this team.”
Joerger adds that Koufos’ experience and what “he brings to the table can help your whole defense.”
Notes — Marvin Bagley III missed his first NBA game Saturday due to back spasms. The rookie big man is a game-time decision for Tuesday, Joerger said.
Should he play, the No. 2 overall pick will face Suns center Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 pick and Bagley’s former prep teammate for a short time in Phoenix. They have met in NBA competition — summer league and preseason — but not in a regular-season game.
Bagley was on a tear before leaving in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He recorded his third double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench. He averaged 16.3 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 54.2 percent in his previous six games.
▪ For the fourth time in five games, the Kings will face a team without at least one of its stars.
Sacramento faced the Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on Nov. 24, the Utah Jazz without Donovan Mitchell the next night and the Pacers without Victor Oladipo on Saturday. The Kings’ only win in that run was over Indiana.
▪ The Kings look for their first back-to-back victories since Nov. 19-21, when they beat Oklahoma City at home and Utah in Salt Lake City.
They had a five-game winning streak snapped Nov. 4 in Milwaukee. It was their first run that long since Jan. 14-23, 2016.
Comments