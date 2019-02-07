Sacramento Kings

The Kings make a third move, swapping young power forwards with the Trail Blazers

By Noel Harris

February 07, 2019

Kings forward Skal Labissiere shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers last season. Labissiere is going to Portland in a swap of power forwards.
Less than 24 hours after striking two deals, the Kings have reportedly made another trade.

Sacramento is sending Skal Labissiere to the Portland Trail Blazers for Caleb Swanigan in a swap of power forwards.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal of the little-used reserves at 11:30 a.m., a half hour before the NBA’s trade deadline.

Labissiere, 22, played in just 13 of the Kings’ 54 games this season. He averaged 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.7 minutes.

Swanigan, 21, appeared in 18 games for the Trail Blazers, averaging 1.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.1 minutes.

This is a developing story.

