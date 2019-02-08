Here’s how the newest Kings players fared in the victory over the Heat

The Kings rallied to defeat the Miami Heat 102-96 on Friday night at Golden 1 Center in the first game for both Harrison Barnes and Alec Burks in a Sacramento uniform. Here’s how the new acquisitions fared.
Harrison Barnes
Points: 12
Shooting: 3 of 9, 2 of 4 3-pointers, 4 of 4 free throws
Rebounds: 7
Assists: 2
Alec Burks
Points: 9
Shooting: 4 of 5, 0 of 1 3-pointers, 1 of 1 free throws
Rebounds: 4
Assists: 1
Buddy Hield led the Kings (29-26) with 23 points. Josh Richardson led the Heat (25-28) with 21 points.
