Here’s how the newest Kings players fared in the victory over the Heat

The Kings rallied to defeat the Miami Heat 102-96 on Friday night at Golden 1 Center in the first game for both Harrison Barnes and Alec Burks in a Sacramento uniform. Here’s how the new acquisitions fared.

Harrison Barnes

Points: 12

Shooting: 3 of 9, 2 of 4 3-pointers, 4 of 4 free throws

Rebounds: 7

Assists: 2

Alec Burks

Points: 9

Shooting: 4 of 5, 0 of 1 3-pointers, 1 of 1 free throws

Rebounds: 4

Assists: 1

Buddy Hield led the Kings (29-26) with 23 points. Josh Richardson led the Heat (25-28) with 21 points.