Kings show their love to NBA teams in Valentine's Day tweets

February 14, 2019 12:35 PM

Kings' Valentine's Day greeting to NBA teams: We love you but...

The Sacramento Kings took to twitter to wish its fellow NBA teams a happy Valentine's Day on Feb. 14, 2019.
The Sacramento Kings wished the other NBA teams a happy Valentine’s Day on Twitter this year.

The first tweet said, “We heard they stopped making those candy hearts, but we found one more batch of them...” and continued into a thread of images, one for each NBA team.

The thread ended with the Kings’ tweet to the Los Angeles Lakers: an image of a broken candy heart captioned, “And we didn’t forget you, Lakers”.

The Kings lost to the Lakers 4-3 in the 2002 NBA Western Conference finals.

Sacramento’s last postseason appearance was in 2006; they hold the NBA record for the longest streak without a playoff run.

But this year the Kings are making a strong push toward the playoffs. As of Thursday, the team was in ninth place, one position out of a playoff spot, with a record of 30-27.

Alyssa Hodenfield

