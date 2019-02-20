One of the newest Kings hasn’t suited up. Here’s how he’ll get some playing time

One of the newest Kings has not suited up for Sacramento. Instead, the team will give him some run in Stockton.
The team assigned forward Caleb Swanigan to their NBA G League affiliate Wednesday. Swanigan was acquired Feb. 7 in a trade that sent Skal Labissiere to the Portland Trail Blazers in a swap of little-used forwards.
Swanigan, 21, appeared in 18 games for the Trail Blazers, averaging 1.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.1 minutes.
“Caleb is a young guy who needs to work on his game, and we’re going to do everything to help him develop,” Kings general manager Vlade Divac said during a press conference after the trade was announced.
The Kings brought in the Purdue product for a pre-draft workout in 2017, but didn’t use any of their first-round picks to select him. He went 26th overall to Portland.
