One of the newest Kings hasn’t suited up. Here’s how he’ll get some playing time

February 20, 2019 11:28 AM

One of the newest Kings has not suited up for Sacramento. Instead, the team will give him some run in Stockton.

The team assigned forward Caleb Swanigan to their NBA G League affiliate Wednesday. Swanigan was acquired Feb. 7 in a trade that sent Skal Labissiere to the Portland Trail Blazers in a swap of little-used forwards.

Swanigan, 21, appeared in 18 games for the Trail Blazers, averaging 1.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.1 minutes.

“Caleb is a young guy who needs to work on his game, and we’re going to do everything to help him develop,” Kings general manager Vlade Divac said during a press conference after the trade was announced.

 The Kings brought in the Purdue product for a pre-draft workout in 2017, but didn’t use any of their first-round picks to select him. He went 26th overall to Portland.

