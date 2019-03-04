The Kings’ slide is over. Here’s how Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes led the way

Check back at sacbee.com for more.

The Kings snapped a three-game skid with a 115-108 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

Buddy Hield led the Kings (32-31) with 28 points and Harrison Barnes had his highest-scoring game with Sacramento. He scored 11 of his 22 points in the third quarter, surpassing the 19 points he put up in a road loss to the Denver Nuggets. He also had 10 rebounds for his third double-double in nine games with the Kings.

Allonzo Trier scored a game-high 29 points off the bench for the Knicks, who at 13-51 have the league’s worst record. The teams will meet again Saturday morning at Madison Square Garden.

The Kings didn’t get much help around the NBA in their bid to end the league’s longest current postseason drought.

The San Antonio Spurs, who sit three games ahead of the Kings in the Western Conference standings, held off a late rally by the visiting Nuggets and won 104-103 after Gary Harris’ 3-pointer at the buzzer was unsuccessful.

In a game still being played, the Clippers led the Lakers in a battle of Los Angeles teams. If the Clippers win, they’ll be in seventh place, 3 1/2 games ahead of the ninth-place Kings.