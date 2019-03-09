The Kings didn’t quite look awake for an early tip, but they were able to pick it up

Check back for more at sacbee.com.
NEW YORK — The Kings had their earliest tipoff of the season Saturday.
For awhile, it showed. They trailed by as many as 15 and shot just 28.6 percent in the opening period.
Once the offense began to wake up, Sacramento was able to open its four-game trip with a 102-94 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
De’Aaron Fox had 30 points and eight assists for the Kings, whose noon Eastern tip equates to 9 a.m. back home.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing late. The Knicks, down 80-68 to start the fourth quarter, charged back to reclaim the lead about halfway through the period, but the Kings soon went back in front and were able to hold on.
“It was a gritty win for us,” Kings coach Dave Joerger said. “It wasn’t always pretty, but we’re happy to get out with a win.”
Dennis Smith Jr. led the Knicks (13-53) with 18 points.
