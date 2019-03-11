The Kings were ‘right there’ again, but they weren’t able to hold off the Wizards

Check back for more at sacbee.com

WASHINGTON — Before the game tipped off, Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks talked about how dangerous the Kings can be.

“It seems like every game they’re right there,” Brooks said.

That was the case again Monday night. Unfortunately for the Kings, they couldn’t come away with the road win.

Despite rallying from a 14-point deficit and taking the lead with less than four minutes remaining, the Kings fell to the Wizards 121-115 at Capital One Arena.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings (33-33) with 23 points. Sacramento, which had seven players in double figures, also received a strong showing from Nemanja Bjelica. The power forward, who started 56 of his first 57 games with the Kings before being moved into a reserve role, recorded his second consecutive double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards (28-39) with 27 points.