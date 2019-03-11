The latest injury update on Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III; when will he be back?

Rookie forward Marvin Bagley III could return to the court any day now, but it won’t happen Monday night when the Kings play the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Bagley has been ruled out for the second stop on Sacramento’s four-game East Coast trip, but he will be listed as day-to-day going forward, the team announced.
The Kings (33-32) desperately need to beat the Wizards (27-39) to avoid falling further behind in the Western Conference playoff race. They are four games behind the Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers, who are tied for the sixth, seventh and eighth spots in the conference standings.
Bagley has missed the last four games after suffering a sprained left knee in an overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 27. He was cleared to resume basketball activities on Saturday.
Bagley is averaging 13.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 47 games this season. When healthy, he has been a huge contributor over the second half of the season, averaging 17.1 points and 9.1 rebounds in his last 15 games.
Bagley could return as soon as Thursday when the Kings visit the Boston Celtics. Sacramento will conclude its trip on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers before coming home for a four-game home stand against the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.
