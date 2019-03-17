After a tough trip, the Kings gave their fans a gift to open a four-game home stand

Check back for more at sacbee.com.

Sometimes, a little home cooking can help cure ails. That, and a game against a struggling opponent.

The Kings ended their three-game skid Sunday with a 129-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls at Golden 1 Center. The win opened a four-game home stand for Sacramento (34-35).

Marvin Bagley III had 21 points and nine rebounds to lead the Kings, who rested their starters in the final period. De’Aaron Fox led the starters with 17 points as the team had five players reach double figures.

The Kings have won four in a row over the Bulls, including a 108-89 victory Dec. 11 at Chicago’s United Center in which the Kings rallied from a double-digit deficit in the third quarter.

Zach LaVine — a guard who signed a four-year, $78 million offer sheet for the Kings last summer before it was quickly matched by Chicago — led the Bulls (19-52) with 18 points.

The Kings on Tuesday will have their toughest matchup of the home stand in terms of record, as the Brooklyn Nets come to town looking for a season sweep after routing Sacramento on Jan. 21.

The Nets, who entered Sunday at 36-35 and with the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race, have a win in the short history of Golden 1 Center. They won in Sacramento on March 1, 2017, in the arena’s inaugural season. The Kings swept the Nets last season.