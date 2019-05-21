Kings forward Marvin Bagley III honored with NBA All-Rookie First Team selection

Marvin Bagley III explains what it means to have four Sacramento Kings at ⁦NBA All-Star⁩ Weekend Four Sacramento Kings players, De’Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley III and Buddy Hield, will participate in NBA All-Star Weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Four Sacramento Kings players, De’Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley III and Buddy Hield, will participate in NBA All-Star Weekend.

Kings forward Marvin Bagley III picked up a prestigious honor Tuesday when he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Bagley made the First Team along with Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Second Team included Los Angeles Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet, New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson and Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter.

Players were chosen by an international panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Doncic and Young were unanimous selections with 100 first-team votes. Bagley received 45 first-team votes and 44 second-team votes.

Bagley, the No. 2 pick in last year’s NBA Draft, averaged 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots in 25.3 minutes per game. He appeared in 62 games, made four starts and was chosen to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, N.C.

Bagley was fourth among rookies with 19 double-doubles this season. He ranked in the top 10 among rookies in scoring, rebounding, field-goal percentage, blocks and minutes.

Bagley is the eighth player in the Sacramento era to make the All-Rookie First Team. He joins Buddy Hield (2017), DeMarcus Cousins (2011), Tyreke Evans (2010), Jason Williams (1999), Brian Grant (1995), Lionel Simmons (1991) and Kenny Smith (1988). The franchise has had 19 All-Rookie selections since the honor was introduced following the 1962-63 season.