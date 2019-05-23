Kings fans can ‘expect an announcement soon’ in search for Walton’s assistant coaches

Sacramento Kings General Manger Vlade Divac and new head coach Luke Walton speak to the media at Golden 1 Center on Monday, April 15, 2019 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings are likely to introduce Luke Walton’s new coaching staff in the days ahead, a league source told The Sacramento Bee on Thursday.

Kings fans can “expect an announcement soon,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because a formal announcement had not been made.

During his introductory news conference April 15, Walton said he would work closely with general manager Vlade Divac to assemble a coaching staff. The Athletic reported former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek interviewed for an assistant coaching position shortly after Walton was hired.

Names of other candidates have not surfaced over the past month. Prior to this week’s predraft workouts, Walton had not been seen publicly since sexual assault allegations surfaced against him April 22, but the source said Walton and the team’s front office have been busy behind the scenes conducting closed-door interviews with coaching candidates.