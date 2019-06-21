Kings hire NBA legend and basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars to join front office

Former Detroit Pistons President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars, seen here in 2016, will join the Sacramento Kings as an advisor, the team announced Friday. AP

The Kings have hired Detroit Pistons legend and basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars to join their front office as a special advisor to general manager Vlade Divac, the team announced Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.





Dumars, 56, has more than 30 years of NBA experience as a player and front office executive. He served as president of basketball operations for the Pistons from 2000-2014, was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2003 and became the first black executive to lead a team to an NBA title in 2004. Dumars guided the Pistons to two Eastern Conference titles and six consecutive appearances in the conference finals.

Dumars joins an organization that is trying to end the NBA’s longest playoff drought after 13 consecutive losing seasons. He could help to fill the void left when assistant general manager Brandon Williams was fired following a 39-win season.

“I’ve known Vlade for decades and I’m thrilled to work with him and the Sacramento Kings at such an exciting time for the franchise,” Dumars said in a news release.

Dumars won two NBA titles, was named NBA Finals MVP, appeared in six All-Star games and made the All-Defensive First Team four times during his 14-year playing career. He also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 1994 FIBA World Championship as a member of “Dream Team II,” which included Shaquille O’Neal, Dominique Wilkins, Reggie Miller and Alonzo Mourning.

Dumars was the first recipient of the NBA Sportsmanship Award in 1995-96, an award that has since been named the Joe Dumars Trophy. Since 2017, Dumars has served as president of the Basketball Division for Independent Sports and Entertainment, a full-service sports agency representing more than 300 NBA, NFL and Major League Baseball players.

“Joe and I played together in the league and (he) is a legend in our sport,” Divac said. “As an experienced and talented basketball executive, I’m excited to have him serve as a special advisor and expert resource for our incredible front office team.”