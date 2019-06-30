Kings quickly reach agreements with Harrison Barnes, Dewayne Dedmon and Trevor Ariza

Sacramento Kings General Manager Vlade Divac, left, and Assistant GM Ken Catanella, right, talk with coach Luke Walton as they host a pre-draft workout at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Tuesday, June 5, 2019. hamezcua@sacbee.com

Kings general manager Vlade Divac moved quickly and decisively to address his team’s biggest needs as the start of free agency arrived Sunday on a night that reshaped the NBA in some significant ways.

League sources told The Sacramento Bee the Kings reached agreements on multiyear deals with Harrison Barnes, Dewayne Dedmon and Trevor Ariza, bolstering a roster that already features emerging stars such as De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III. While the Brooklyn Nets stunned the league with the acquisitions of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, the Kings made practical moves to retain Barnes and add additional pieces with team-friendly deals that preserve cap flexibility for the future.

“Well, I think realistically for Sacramento it’s about building the culture,” former Kings great Chris Webber told NBA TV. “… What Ariza does is he helps build a culture – a winning culture – by showing the young guys how to prepare, how to be consistent, and trust me, it’s so important having those extensions of coaches on the floor, so you’ve got to have that.

“And, secondly, I think Buddy Hield is one of the most underrated shooters in the game, and so any time you have Harrison Barnes, who’s so solid, who can do what he does, it’s just going to space the floor for the speed of Fox and for Buddy to go, and so I like the team. They have a lot of guys who can switch and a lot of length. I like what Sacramento’s doing.”

Re-signing Barnes, 27, was the team’s top offseason priority after he declined a $25.1-million player option for next season in order to become an unrestricted free agent. The two sides ultimately agreed on a four-year, $85-million agreement that declines annually to account for just 14 percent of the salary cap in the final year, a league source said.

Barnes averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point range in 28 games for the Kings this season. He gives the Kings a versatile forward capable of scoring in variety of ways and defending multiple positions.

“Harrison Barnes is a player who can score, who plays a position of need, somebody we’re looking to have a long future (with),” Divac said in February. “… I see him as a player who is going to help us go to the next level.”

Barnes has previously expressed a willingness to stay in Sacramento, telling The Bee: “I’m confident that will work itself out.”

“Everything here has been great from the coach to the players to the front office to the fans,” Barnes said in March. “It’s been a super warm reception. I’ve enjoyed it.”

Dedmon, 29, comes to the Kings on a three-year, $40-million deal with a partial guarantee in the third year, a source said. Dedmon will likely start at center in place of Willie Cauley-Stein, whose future with the franchise is unclear after his agent told The Bee he wanted out.

Dedmon is a six-year NBA veteran who blossomed over the past two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, where he averaged 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals in 25.1 minutes per game last season. Other free-agent centers might have done more to improve the team’s overall talent, but Dedmon was attainable, affordable and a good fit in terms of the team’s style of play and future salary cap flexibility.

Ariza, 34, agreed to a two-year, $25-million deal with a partial guarantee in the second year, a source said. He gives the Kings a veteran backup at the small forward position after the team chose not to extend qualifying offers to Corey Brewer and Troy Williams.

Ariza is a 15-year NBA veteran who started over the past six seasons with the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.1 minutes per game for the Wizards last season. He will give the Kings legitimate depth at the small forward position and another veteran presence in the locker room.

Dozens of deals were announced in the first hours after free agency began Sunday with more than 200 players on the free-agent market. Agreements can’t be finalized until the free agency moratorium ends July 6.

A league source told The Bee on Sunday morning the Kings were expected to make an offer to five-time All-Star Al Horford, who was reportedly seeking a four-year deal worth more than $100 million. The source said there was mutual interest between Horford and the Kings. The Athletic later reported that while the Kings had planned to extend the offer to Horford, they were under the impression he would sign with another team.