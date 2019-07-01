Meet the new Kings: A look at Sacramento’s free agent signings, including a familiar face

Dewayne Dedmon Position: Center Height: 7-0 Weight: 245 Age: 29 Contract: 3 years/$40 million (partial guarantee in third year) College: USC Why him? Dedmon wasn’t the top free-agent center on the market, but the Kings were looking for a specific set of skills and Dedmon checked every box. He runs the floor, excels in the pick-and-roll, shoots 3s, rebounds and protects the paint. He’s everything the Kings wanted in a center to pair with Marvin Bagley III. Dedmon averaged 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 25.1 minutes per game for the Hawks last season. He comes to the Kings on a reasonable, team-friendly contract that is only partially guaranteed in the third year. That will give the Kings future roster and cap flexibility. Other centers could have done more to improve the team’s overall talent, but Dedmon looks like a very nice fit. Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is fouled by Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (1) as he drives to the basket on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee Trevor Ariza

Position: Forward

Height: 6-8

Weight: 215

Age: 34

Contract: 2 years/$25 million (partial guarantee in second year)

College: UCLA

Why him? Ariza is a 15-year NBA veteran who has appeared in 102 career playoff games and won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 43 games for the Washington Wizards last season before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns, who had a logjam at the small forward position. Ariza is a 35.1-percent career 3-point shooter and a reputable defender. He has been a starter over most of the past 10 seasons with Houston, New Orleans, Washington and Phoenix, but the Kings will count on him to serve as a high-level backup to Harrison Barnes. The second year of Ariza’s contract is only partially guaranteed, which would allow the Kings to go another direction if they wish after the first year.

Sacramento Kings guard Isaiah Thomas has the ball stripped by San Antonio Spurs guard Cory Joseph (5) during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 21, 2014 at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento. Jose Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com

Cory Joseph

Position: Point guard

Height: 6-3

Weight: 193

Age: 27

Contract: 3 years/$37 million (partial guarantee in third year)

College: Texas

Why him? Joseph may not provide much offensively, but he gives the Kings a bigger backup point guard capable of locking in defensively and spelling hard-charging starter De’Aaron Fox. Joseph spent his first seven seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers. He has appeared in 82 career playoff games and won a championship with the Spurs in 2014. Joseph averaged 6.5 points, 3.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 25.2 minutes per game for the Pacers last season. He shot just 41.2 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from 3-point range, but he shot over 35 percent from beyond the arc the two previous seasons and hit 36.4 percent for the Spurs in 2014-15. The Kings gave Joseph a significant pay raise, but the final year is only partially guaranteed.

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) attempts to drive against the Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) to the basket at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Sacramento, Calif. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Harrison Barnes