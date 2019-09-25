Must see: Massive NBA player blimps fly over Mumbai as India awaits Kings and Pacers

See giant inflatable Sacramento Kings players soaring above Mumbai, India "NBA In My Backyard" is promoting basketball in India. The video shows fans in Mumbai maneuvering big blimps of Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers players. The teams face off in the first-ever preseason game to be played in India. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "NBA In My Backyard" is promoting basketball in India. The video shows fans in Mumbai maneuvering big blimps of Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers players. The teams face off in the first-ever preseason game to be played in India.

The Kings could be in for quite a sight when they arrive in India next week to play two preseason games against the Indiana Pacers.

A campaign designed to promote the NBA’s first visit to India features gigantic blimps made to look like players. The enormous figures tower over the streets while people on the ground use guide ropes to maneuver them against a backdrop of iconic buildings and landmarks in Mumbai.

Mumbrella, a website that covers media and marketing news in Asia, reported Wednesday the NBA has launched the “NBA In My Backyard” campaign to promote basketball in India. The Kings and Pacers will play Oct. 4-5 at NSCI Dome in Mumbai, marking the first time a North American pro sports league will play games in India.

According to Mumbrella, the campaign was created by the DDB Mudra Group, India’s largest integrated marketing communications and services network. It includes outdoor advertising, radio spots and a television commercial featuring striking footage of the giant blimps depicting Kings standouts De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes as well as Pacers standouts Aaron Holiday, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.

Sacramento Kings preseason schedule

Oct. 4 vs. Indiana Pacers, 6:30 a.m. (India)

Oct. 5 vs. Indiana Pacers, 6:30 a.m. (India)

Oct. 10 vs. Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Utah Jazz, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Melbourne United, 7 p.m.