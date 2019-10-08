Knee injury will keep Kings’ Harry Giles III out of preseason game vs. Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, (35) celebrates a basket with teammate Harry Giles during their game against the Phoenix Suns in the Summer League game in Las Vegas, Nev. on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Sacramento Bee file

Kings big man Harry Giles III missed practice Tuesday and will not be available when the Kings play their next preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at Golden 1 Center.

Kings coach Luke Walton said Giles is still sidelined with the sore left knee that prevented him from accompanying the team to India last week. He is considered day-to-day but has already been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Suns.

“Harry’s not going to play in the Phoenix game,” Walton said. “When he’s ready and the medical staff feels he’s ready to go then we’ll get him back out there.”

Walton said guards Tyler Ulis (right groin strain) and Cory Joseph (sore right calf) are also out. Richaun Holmes (sore left groin) practiced Tuesday after missing the second game against the Pacers.

Giles participated in all four practice sessions over the first two days of training camp before he was held out of an Oct. 1 workout. That night, shortly before the Kings departed for India to play two preseason games against the Indiana Pacers, the team announced Giles would not make the trip due to knee soreness.

“As much as I wanted him there with us, 40 hours of flight time when you’re knee is sore is not ideal,” Walton said. “We need Harry for the regular season, so we left him and one of our (physical therapists) back to get a lot of work in. He did not practice today, but he’s working. We’re hoping to have him back soon.”

Giles underwent an MRI last week that revealed no new findings, the team told The Sacramento Bee.

The news that Giles would not make the trip to India came one day after he said he was healthy and “ready to ball,” alarming fans who have warmly embraced him during the rehabilitation process. Giles, once considered the nation’s No. 1 prospect, missed substantial playing time in high school and college after tearing ligaments in both knees.

He logged limited minutes as a freshman at Duke before the Kings decided to take a chance on his potential, selecting him with the 20th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The Kings handled Giles’ development with caution and care, choosing to let him practice but not participate in games during his first season in the NBA.

Giles made his long-awaited and much-anticipated debut last season, appearing in 58 games while averaging 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.1 minutes per contest. He missed the last 11 games of the season with a left thigh contusion and was later held out of summer league action, although the team said that decision was not injury related.

Sacramento Kings preseason schedule

Oct. 4: Indiana Pacers 132, Kings 131 (OT)

Oct. 5: Indiana Pacers 130, Kings 106

Oct. 10 vs. Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Utah Jazz, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Melbourne United, 7 p.m.