Kings: Fan favorite Harry Giles III not going to India for preseason games vs. Pacers

Kings forward Harry Giles III will not accompany the team to India for two preseason games against the Indiana Pacers.

The Kings will leave one of their most popular young players behind when they depart for India late Monday night.

The team announced that second-year center Harry Giles III is experiencing left knee soreness and will not accompany the team to Mumbai for preseason games against the Indiana Pacers on Friday and Saturday. Newly signed guard Tyler Ulis (right groin strain) will also stay in Sacramento.

The Kings will take 16 players to India. The other two players on the team’s 20-man training camp roster who will not make the trip are small forward Isaiah Pineiro and center Eric Mika.

The news about Giles comes days after he declared himself healthy and “ready to ball, baby.” Giles, once considered the nation’s top prospect and a potential No. 1 draft pick, missed considerable time in high school and college and sat out his first NBA season after tearing ligaments in both knees.

Giles appeared in 58 games last season, averaging 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.1 minutes per contest before missing the last 11 games with a left thigh contusion. The Kings also held Giles out of summer league action in Sacramento and Las Vegas, but the team said that decision was not injury related.

Kings coach Luke Walton said Sunday the team was still monitoring Giles, but Giles responded adamantly when asked if he was still in the rehabilitation process.

“No,” Giles said. “I’m ready to ball, baby.”

Giles tore the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left knee in 2013. He tore his right ACL at the start of his senior year in 2015. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to clean up loose cartilage and scar tissue in October 2016, causing him to miss the start of his freshman season at Duke.

Giles appeared in 26 games at Duke, averaging 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game. The Kings selected Giles with the 20th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Oct. 4 vs. Indiana Pacers, 6:30 a.m. (India)

Oct. 5 vs. Indiana Pacers, 6:30 a.m. (India)

Oct. 10 vs. Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Utah Jazz, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Melbourne United, 7 p.m.