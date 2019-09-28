Air Drake: Kings flying to India on Grammy Award-winning rapper’s $185 million plane

Music artist Drake, left, and Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadive sit on the sidelines of a 2015 game at Sleep Train Arena. AP

The Kings plan to travel in style when they fly to India next week to play two preseason games against the Indiana Pacers.

Team officials confirmed Saturday players and coaches will travel aboard “Air Drake,” a $185-million Boeing 767-200ER that belongs to Grammy Award-winning musician Drake.

“Yesterday, out of consideration for the comfort of the players given the travel time required to make this historic trip to India, the Kings finalized an additional aircraft for the players and several members of the coaching staff,” the Kings said in a written statement.

Kings coach Luke Walton, point guard De’Aaron Fox and forward Marvin Bagley III credited Kings owner Vivek Ranadive for making arrangements to use the airplane, saying the plane’s first-class accommodations will make the 19-hour flight to India more comfortable.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I want to say thank you to Vivek for pushing for us to do this,” Fox said Saturday following the team’s first training-camp workout. “Vivek definitely pushed to get us a better plane and he did that, so we’re very grateful to have an owner like that. I’ve seen pictures. I’ve seen some videos. … It’s definitely a cool plane from the outside in. It’s dope.”

Sacramento Kings preseason schedule

Oct. 4 vs. Indiana Pacers, 6:30 a.m. (India)

Oct. 5 vs. Indiana Pacers, 6:30 a.m. (India)

Oct. 10 vs. Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Utah Jazz, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Melbourne United, 7 p.m.