Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox hopes Buddy Hield gets new contract in Sacramento

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) is comforted by teammate Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) after missing one free throw in the final seconds of the game against the Washington Wizards on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. hamezcua@sacbee.com

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox threw his support behind teammate Buddy Hield on Saturday after Hield expressed a desire to stay in Sacramento and some frustration over contract talks with the team.

Fox and Hield have emerged as one of the most dynamic young backcourts in the league. Fox envisions a promising future with Hield in Sacramento, but the Kings are facing an Oct. 21 deadline to re-sign Hield, who is eligible for a massive contract extension that could impact the organization’s ability to keep other core pieces.

“Everybody deals with their own, so it’s something I worry about, but obviously I want to continue to play with a guy like that,” Fox told James Ham of NBC Sports California. “For me, just hopefully they get it done.”

Following Thursday’s preseason victory over the Phoenix Suns, Hield told The Sacramento Bee he wants to get a deal done now, but he indicated the two sides are not close to an agreement.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“As a player, you want to have that trust that the franchise has your back and we’re just waiting for them to make a move and come to an agreement,” Hield said. “They’re talking, but nothing is moving yet. Nothing has moved. I’m ready to make things happen, man. I want to make Sacramento my home. I’m ready to get this s--- done. I want to be here and if it doesn’t happen, then things can go the other way.”

Fox, 21, and Hield, 26, made huge strides together last season, leading the Kings to a 39-win season. Hield averaged a team-high 20.7 points and shot 42.7 percent from 3-point range, emerging as one of the league’s most elite long-range shooters. Fox averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 assists while shooting 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Fox told NBC Sports California he wants to keep the Kings’ young core together.

“For sure,” Fox said. “I think we have a lot of things that we can continue to get better at, and I think once everyone is at their peak, I think we’ll be a hell of a team.”

Hield is eligible for a four-year rookie-scale extension worth up to $130.7 million or a five-year designated-player extension worth up to $170 million. He will become a restricted free agent next summer if the Kings don’t re-sign him by Oct. 21. Hield isn’t demanding a max offer, but the Kings might have to come close to reach an agreement before the deadline.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate, is eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $51.4 million. He will become a restricted free agent if the Kings don’t re-sign him by June 30.

Fox and Bagley will be eligible for extensions in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Sacramento Kings preseason schedule

Oct. 4: Indiana Pacers 132, Kings 131 (OT)

Oct. 5: Indiana Pacers 130, Kings 106

Oct. 10: Kings 105, Phoenix Suns 88

Oct. 14 at Utah Jazz, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Melbourne United, 7 p.m.